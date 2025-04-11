How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners will return home to T-Mobile Park on Friday night looking to carry the momentum of a thrilling comeback into the opening contest of a three-game set against the division-leading Texas Rangers.

The Mariners, now 5-8 and sitting fifth in the AL West, are coming off a hard-fought series win over Houston. Their most recent victory, a dramatic 7-6 walk-off over the Astros, saw Seattle erase a 5-0 deficit with a four-run rally in the eighth and a three-run surge in the ninth. Randy Arozarena played the hero, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs, later drawing a bases-loaded walk to seal the win.

Seattle scratched together just seven hits and committed a pair of defensive miscues, but found a way to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Luis Castillo allowed three earned runs on six hits over four innings, while Casey Lawrence gave up two runs in relief but still notched his first win of the season.

On the other side, the Rangers arrive in the Pacific Northwest with a 9-4 record despite dropping two of three to the Cubs earlier in the week. After being outscored 17-6 in the first two games at Wrigley, Texas bounced back with a convincing 6-2 win on Wednesday. Corey Seager led the charge, launching two home runs and driving in a pair during a 2-for-5 day at the plate.

Leody Taveras and Jonah Heim each chipped in with two hits as well, with Heim also going deep for his third long ball of the season. Tyler Mahle was excellent on the mound, allowing just two hits and a single earned run over seven strong innings to earn his second win of the year.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, RSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Mariners will take on the Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

The Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller, who's looking to turn things around after a rocky beginning to the season. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA and a 1.636 WHIP through 11 innings. He struggled in his most recent outing against San Francisco, surrendering four runs on seven hits across 5.1 innings in a 4-1 loss. Miller has yet to solve the Rangers in his young career, going 0-3 with an 8.64 ERA in four starts against Texas. However, he’s been far more comfortable at home, boasting an 11-7 record with a 2.76 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP in 31 career starts at T-Mobile.

Texas Rangers team news

Texas will send ace Jacob deGrom to the mound for Friday’s opener. The two-time Cy Young winner is still searching for his first decision of 2025, posting a 3.38 ERA and a 1.125 WHIP across 10.2 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. In his last start against Tampa Bay, deGrom gave up four runs on eight hits over 5.2 frames, though the Rangers still pulled off a 6-4 victory. Historically, deGrom has been sharp against Seattle, going 1-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 19.2 innings. He’s been even better at T-Mobile Park, where he owns a 1.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in three career starts.

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers Series info

Game 1

Date Friday, April 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Bryce Miller Starting Pitcher (Rangers) Jacob deGrom TV Channel ROOT Sports NW and RSN Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Saturday, April 12 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Bryan Woo Starting Pitcher (Rangers) Kumar Rocker TV Channel ROOT Sports NW and RSN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Mariners) Logan Gilbert Starting Pitcher (Rangers) Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel ROOT Sports NW and RSN Livestream Fubo

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record