How to watch today's Manchester United vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from punching their ticket to the Europa League final with a resounding 7-1 aggregate demolition of Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United return to Premier League action against West Ham United on Sunday, looking to snap a four-game winless run and restore some pride at Old Trafford.

It's been far from smooth sailing domestically for Ruben Amorim's side, who are winless in six top-flight outings and sit just two points clear of 17th-placed West Ham, who roll into town desperate to end their own miserable eight-game run without a victory.

The Hammers, despite showing glimpses of quality, particularly in their recent 1-1 stalemate with Tottenham, and spirited showings against Brighton and Liverpool, have struggled to piece together a full 90 minutes of consistency under Graham Potter. The East London outfit will be hoping to flip the script in the North-West and finish a disappointing season on a stronger note.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 6:15 am PT / 9:15 am ET on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Matthijs de Ligt has become the latest casualty for Manchester United after picking up a knock in the wild 4–3 loss to Brentford, with Ruben Amorim confirming he'll miss both Thursday's European showdown and Sunday's league clash with West Ham.

The United boss also ruled out promising youngsters Ayden Heaven and Toby Collyer for the second leg, as the injury list continues to grow, they'll be watching from the stands alongside Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, and Lisandro Martinez.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, though. Noussair Mazraoui and Christian Eriksen are back in the fold, and Amad Diallo made a statement on his Premier League return last weekend, getting on the scoresheet to lift spirits at Old Trafford.

West Ham team news

Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville remain sidelined for the long haul and won't feature for the Hammers this weekend, while midfielder Edson Alvarez faces a late fitness check after sitting out the last three fixtures due to injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links