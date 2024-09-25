How to watch today's Manchester United vs Twente Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Manchester United and Twente, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will kick off their 2024-25 Europa League campaign with a clash against Eredivisie side FC Twente at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

This marks the first-ever continental meeting between the two clubs, with the Red Devils boasting a strong record against Dutch teams at home, having lost only once in their last nine encounters on home soil.

FC Twente achieved their best Eredivisie finish in a decade last season, securing third place. They've carried that momentum into the new campaign, accumulating 11 points from their first six league fixtures, including back-to-back victories over Heerenveen and Almere City.

Despite ending last season in eighth place in the Premier League, Manchester United find themselves in the Europa League for the seventh time since its 2009 rebranding, thanks to their FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City in May.

How to watch Manchester United vs Twente online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Twente will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Manchester United vs Twente kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Old Trafford

The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Wednesday, September 25, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

The hosts are still managing without summer addition Leny Yoro, who remains sidelined with a foot injury, while Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), and Victor Lindelof (toe) are doubtful. However, the latter two have returned to first-team training.

Despite keeping three clean sheets in a row, Erik ten Hag may opt to rotate his defence, with Harry Maguire potentially stepping in for either Matthijs de Ligt or Lisandro Martinez at centre-back. In midfield, either Manuel Ugarte or Casemiro could replace Kobbie Mainoo or Christian Eriksen.

Marcus Rashford, who was unexpectedly benched against Crystal Palace despite netting three goals in his previous two appearances, will be eager to return to the starting lineup. Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, and Antony are all vying for spots on the wings, while Joshua Zirkzee could remain as the leading striker as Ten Hag gradually works Rasmus Hojlund back into the fold.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

FC Twente team news

FC Twente's midfielder Michal Sadilek, a regular starter last season, is still sidelined as he recovers from a leg laceration sustained in an unusual bicycle accident before Euro 2024. He is joined on the injury list by Younes Taha, who recently fractured his leg during a draw with PEC Zwolle just over a week ago.

Head coach Joseph Oosting is not expected to make significant changes to his lineup, with summer recruit Bart van Rooij continuing at right-back alongside Mees Hilgers, Max Bruns, and Anass Salah-Eddine in the back four.

Sem Steijn has been one of Twente's standout performers this season, netting seven goals in eight appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old is likely to retain his role in the number 10 position, playing just behind former Rangers forward Sam Lammers.

FC Twente possible XI: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Hilgers, Bruns, Salah-Eddine; Eiting, Regger; Rots, Steijn, Van Bergen; Lammers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tytoń, El Maach, Unnerstall, Karssies Defenders: Hilgers, Salah-Eddine, Lagerbielke, van Rooij, Kuipers, Van Hoorenbeeck, Bruns, Mesbahi Midfielders: Ltaief, Steijn, Regeer, Eiting, Rots, Vlap, Sadílek, Kjølø, Besselink Forwards: Taha, Lammers, van Wolfswinkel, van Bergen

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between these two sides in all competitions.

