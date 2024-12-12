+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Women's Champions League
Joie Stadium
How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs St Polten Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Women's Champions LeagueManchester City WomenManchester City Women vs SKN St. PoeltenSKN St. Poelten

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Manchester City Women and SKN St. Poelten, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on St. Poelten in the Women's Champions League at the Joie Stadium on Thursday.

City have won their first four games in the group stage and will be confident of winning all their remaining games as well.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be desperate to avoid what could well be a fifth straight defeat across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs SKN St. Poelten online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City Women vs SKN St. Poelten kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Grp. D
Joie Stadium

The match will be played at the Joie Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Manchester City Women team news

Ahead of their Women’s Champions League match against Poelten, City are monitoring the fitness of several key players. Jill Roord and Chloe Kelly are recovering from recent injuries but are expected to be available very soon, if not on Thursday.

Gareth Taylor confirmed that the team is approaching full strength, and the squad is well-positioned to maintain momentum in Group D.

SKN St. Poelten team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Poelten camp ahead of their big clash against City on Thursday. They have lost all their games so far in Group D and will be desperate for points.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

STP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 3 matches

STP

3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

9

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

Useful links

