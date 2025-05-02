How to watch today's Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City continue their charge toward a top-four finish under the Friday night lights as they welcome the Premier League's form team—Wolves—to the Etihad.

Victory for Pep Guardiola's side would trim the gap to second-placed Arsenal to just three points, and they head into this one firing on all cylinders. City are unbeaten in eight, winning six of those, despite juggling injuries and squad rotation. Remarkably, they've done it all without star duo Erling Haaland and Rodri, and still booked their spot at Wembley last weekend with a dominant FA Cup semi-final win.

Their opponents, meanwhile, are riding a wave of momentum. Wolves top the six-game form table after rattling off six straight wins, hauling themselves out of the relegation scrap and climbing to 13th, leapfrogging Manchester United in the process. It’s been an impressive turnaround, albeit one flying slightly under the radar due to the calibre of opposition, beating strugglers like Ipswich, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham, and Spurs.

Still, a win's a win, and their confidence will be sky-high after taking three points off United at Old Trafford last time on the road—albeit against a rotated side looking ahead to Europe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Friday, May 2, 2025, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT for fans in the United States.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

In terms of team news, Man City remain without Rodri, Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, and John Stones, while Ederson is back in training but may not start. Phil Foden is in line for a return to the league XI for the first time in almost a month.

Wolves team news

Wolves, meanwhile, could be missing as many as six players. Leon Chiwome, Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Sam Johnstone are all sidelined, with Pedro Lima a doubt heading into Friday night’s showdown.

