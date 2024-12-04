How to watch today's Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Struggling to find their footing in both the Premier League title race and the chase for Champions League qualification, Manchester City will aim to snap a seven-match winless streak as Nottingham Forest visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

For Pep Guardiola, this represents an unprecedented rough patch since his debut campaign at the helm of Manchester City. The reigning champions now face the prospect of battling for a top-four spot rather than defending their title. Following their recent 2-0 loss to Liverpool, City have suffered six defeats in their last seven outings, leaving them fifth in the standings, 11 points adrift of the table-topping Reds.

A fifth consecutive league loss looms for City in midweek, while Nottingham Forest have halted their own slump. After back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Newcastle United, Forest found redemption with a victory over Ipswich Town last weekend.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

On a brighter note for City, Jeremy Doku returned from a thigh injury during Sunday's match at Anfield, injecting some much-needed energy into their attack. However, the hosts remain without Rodri (ACL), Oscar Bobb (leg), Mateo Kovacic (unspecified), and John Stones (foot), who are all sidelined.

Guardiola may consider deploying Doku to spark his side's offense, while he has hinted at utilizing Jack Grealish in a central role to address their creativity woes. Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne were late substitutes against Liverpool, introduced in the 79th minute, but they could see more significant roles against Forest. Meanwhile, Ederson is expected to reclaim the gloves from Stefan Ortega, who made a surprise start at the weekend.

Nottingham Forest team news

For Forest, both Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga overcame injury concerns to feature against Ipswich. Long-term absentees Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahim Sangaré (hamstring) remain unavailable, but the visitors will take confidence from recent performances.

Elanga, still recovering from a shoulder issue sustained against Arsenal, came off the bench, with his replacement, Jota Silva, making an immediate impact by winning the penalty converted by Chris Wood. Silva's contribution could earn him a starting spot at the Etihad, while Alex Moreno might reclaim the left-back position from Neco Williams, despite the latter’s inclusion in the Ipswich victory.

