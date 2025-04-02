How to watch today's Manchester City vs Leicester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City continue their push for a Champions League spot as they host a struggling Leicester City side at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's men battled back to secure a place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday, but the victory came at a cost—Erling Haaland is now a major doubt for this fixture. City have managed just two wins in their last six league outings and will be eager to get back on track against a Leicester team in complete disarray.

The Foxes, led by Ruud van Nistelrooy, are staring relegation in the face after losing 13 of their last 14 Premier League matches, including a 2-0 defeat to City in the reverse fixture. Their struggles in front of goal have been alarming—they haven’t found the net in their last six games—and their record at the Etihad makes for grim reading, with six defeats in their last seven visits.

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Erling Haaland faces several weeks on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury, which could even rule him out of Norway's World Cup qualifier against Italy in June.

The Manchester City striker picked up the knock during Sunday's FA Cup clash with Bournemouth and was later seen exiting the stadium on crutches.

Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Rodri remain sidelined for Manchester City. With a congested schedule, Pep Guardiola could shuffle his lineup, with Rico Lewis, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku, Savinho, and Omar Marmoush in contention for starts. Nico O'Reilly impressed off the bench against Bournemouth and is pushing for a spot in the XI.

Leicester team news

Leicester's only confirmed absentee is Abdul Fatawu, while Ricardo Pereira faces a late fitness test but was unlikely to start. Despite a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United, head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy may persist with a three-man defense at the Etihad.

