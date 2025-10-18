How to watch today's Manchester City vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a golden opportunity to climb to the top of the table—if only for a short while—as Everton make the daunting trip to the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Everton kick-off time

Date Saturday, October 18, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 4:00 pm CET Venue Etihad Stadium Location Manchester, England

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT/ 4:00 pm CET on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton online in the US - TV channels & live streams

Sitting fifth but just three points off the summit, Pep Guardiola's men know that victory here would send a sharp reminder to their title rivals that City are very much back in rhythm. And against an Everton side that's struggled to find its footing away from Goodison Park, the reigning champions will back themselves to keep their domestic momentum rolling.

After a stuttering start to the campaign, City appear to have rediscovered their groove, winning three of their last four league outings. Their narrow 1-0 triumph over Brentford before the international break—sealed by yet another Erling Haaland masterclass in front of goal—was a timely sign of their growing control.

Everton, meanwhile, enter the clash buoyed by a hard-fought win over a Crystal Palace side that had gone 19 games unbeaten in all competitions. But David Moyes' men remain maddeningly inconsistent, having dropped two of their last four fixtures—each time conceding a pair of goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Everton.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Watch and live stream Manchester City vs Everton worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) N/A Republic of Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1 Australia StanSport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo India Jio+Hotstar, Star Sports 1/1HD Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton will not be televised due to the traditional 3 pm Saturday blackout ruling.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Manchester City vs Everton

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Manchester City and Everton will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Saturday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

