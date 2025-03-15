How to watch today's Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City play host to Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in a clash that could prove pivotal in the battle for a top-five finish in the Premier League.

Sitting in fifth place, City hold a narrow one-point lead over their in-form visitors. With the title race slipping further out of reach, Pep Guardiola's side are now firmly focused on securing Champions League qualification.

Brighton, on the other hand, have bounced back in style after their humbling 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, stringing together four consecutive league wins. Fabian Hurzeler's men have shown the resilience that has defined their campaign, and they will travel to Manchester full of belief that they can take all three points.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 15, 2025, with kick-off at 11 am ET or 8 am PT in the United States.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

City boss Pep Guardiola is facing a selection headache with several key names missing. Nathan Aké is set for an extended spell on the sidelines, ruled out for up to 11 weeks, while John Stones, Rodri, Oscar Bobb, and Manuel Akanji also remain unavailable. However, there is optimism that Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovačić, and Omar Marmoush could return after sitting out the recent clash with Nottingham Forest.

Brighton team news

Brighton will be boosted by the return of Tariq Lamptey from suspension, while there is hope that Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, and Matt O'Riley could be fit in time. However, Jason Steele, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, and Igor are all expected to remain sidelined.

