How to watch today's Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids FC CAF Champions League final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Pyramids FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The stage is set for a historic showdown as Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Pyramids FC to South Africa for the first leg of the CAF Champions League final.

Sundowns, guided by former Celta Vigo manager Miguel Cardoso, head into the tie riding a wave of momentum. They sealed yet another South African top-flight title last weekend with a confident 2-0 win over Magesi, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to eight matches.

Their Egyptian opponents, Pyramids FC, are also in fine form. A 2-0 win over Petrojet in the Egyptian Premier League championship round kept them hot on the heels of Al Ahly in the title race. In the semi-finals of this competition, they edged past Orlando Pirates 3-2 on aggregate to book their spot in the final.

With home advantage in the first leg, the pressure is on Sundowns to make it count—and given their recent run, backing the South African side to draw first blood seems a smart call.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Pyramids FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CAF Champions League final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Pyramids FC kick-off time

The CAF Champions League final between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Pyramids FC will be played at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, South Africa.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mamelodi Sundowns FC team news

For Sundowns, Rivaldo Coetzee remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in October. While he's edging closer to a return, it's unlikely head coach Miguel Cardoso will risk throwing him straight into such a high-stakes clash.

Pyramids FC team news

Pyramids FC could be without Abdelrahman Magdy and Ramadan Sobhi, both nursing knocks. Sobhi's fitness remains in doubt amid ongoing exit rumours, though he played a pivotal role with a goal in the semi-final and could yet be a game-changer if passed fit.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SFC Last 2 matches PYR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Pyramids FC 0 - 1 Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns FC 0 - 0 Pyramids FC 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

