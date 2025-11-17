How to watch today's Malta vs Poland World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Malta will be looking to put a stylish finish on their qualifying run as they host a Poland outfit that may have already let their shot at automatic qualification slip through their fingers.

After using the UEFA Nations League to sharpen their structure and build rhythm, Malta's steady progress paid off in a big way with a landmark upset in Helsinki, a 1-0 triumph over Finland sealed by Jake Grech's 81st-minute strike.

Their next task is a Polish side still clinging to hope in Group G of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Poland battled their way to a second consecutive 1-1 draw against the Netherlands last time out, and truth be told, they were unlucky not to snatch all three points. Even so, they remain three adrift of the Oranje as the group tightens toward the finish line.

Poland appears to be gathering momentum at just the right moment as they steer toward the playoff route. But Malta, buoyed by home support and their recent form, will fancy their chances of making life awkward for the visitors under the lights in Ta’ Qali.

Malta vs Poland kick-off time

The World Cup Qualifier match between Malta and Poland will be played at Ta' Qali in Malta.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, November 17, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Malta team news

James Carragher, the son of Liverpool great Jamie, has earned another call-up for Malta and is expected to slot into the back line as he hunts his fifth international appearance. Out wide, Joseph Mbong is poised to play a key role, while Irvin Cardona looks the likely choice to spearhead the attack.

Meanwhile, Myles Beerman and Jake Grech are both staking strong claims for starting spots as the Maltese side, already with five points from their seven qualifiers, aim to finish their campaign on a high.

Poland team news

Poland receive a major shot in the arm with Robert Lewandowski back to full strength, and fresh off a hat-trick for Barcelona, though they'll still be without Lukasz Skorupski and Jan Bednarek for this international window.

Manager Michal Probierz is expected to stick with a 3-4-3 setup. Bartlomiej Dragowski should get the nod in goal, protected by a back three of Przemysław Wisniewski, Jakub Kiwior, and Tomasz Kedziora. Out wide, the ever-industrious Matty Cash and Michał Skoras will operate as wing-backs, tasked with stretching the pitch and offering defensive cover.

In the engine room, Bartosz Slisz will join forces with Piotr Zielinski, forming a midfield pairing responsible for controlling possession and preventing the Dutch midfield from dictating the tempo.

Higher up the pitch, Sebastian Szymanski and Jakub Kaminski are set to occupy the wide attacking roles, bringing pace and creativity from the flanks. And, of course, leading the line will be Lewandowski, Poland’s talisman, as they square off with the Netherlands on Friday.

