+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nico Williams Inaki Athletic Club 2024-25Getty
LaLiga
team-logo
Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
team-logo
WATCH MALLORCA VS ATHLETIC CLUB LIVE ON ESPN+
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Mallorca vs Athletic Club La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaMallorca vs Athletic ClubMallorcaAthletic Club

How to watch LaLiga match between Mallorca and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga when they travel to face in-form Mallorca on Monday evening.

Athletic has recorded five victories, two draws, and three defeats in their nine La Liga matches this season, amassing 17 points that place them fifth in the standings, just a point behind fourth-placed Villarreal.

Ernesto Valverde's team enjoyed a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions leading up to their match against Girona before the international break, but they experienced a setback with a 2-1 defeat to the Catalan outfit. However, they rebounded impressively with a 4-1 triumph over Espanyol in their most recent outing.

Mallorca boast a record of five wins, two draws and three defeats from their ten league matches this season, with a total of 17 points leaving them in seventh spot in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao. They edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0 last time out, with Vedat Muriqi stepping up with the match-winner in the 76th minute.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mallorca vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

In the US, La Liga match between Mallorca and Athletic Club will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Mallorca vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Date:Monday, October 28, 2024
Kick-off time:4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

La Liga match between Mallorca and Athletic Club will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Spain.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT on Monday, October 28, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Mallorca team news

Mallorca will once again be without the services of Takuma Asano, Siebe Van der Heyden, and Javier Llabres due to injuries. Cyle Larin and Vedat Muriqi will form a deadly strike partnership up front.

Mallorca possible XI: Greif; Maffeo, Raillo, Copete, Mojica; Navarro, Morlanes, Costa, Darder; Larin, Muriqi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Greif, Cuellar, Roman
Defenders:Lato, Van der Heyden, Copete, Maffeo, Raillo, Mojica, Valjent, Morey
Midfielders:Mascarell, Morlanes, Darder, Costa, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Luna
Forwards:Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Asano

Athletic Club team news

Athletic Club coach Valverde would have been pleased that Nico Williams was able to start the match against Espanyol, having recovered from a muscular issue.

Oihan Sancet is uncertain for the game due to a thigh problem, while Alex Padilla, Yeray Alvarez, and Unai Simon are confirmed absentees for the Lions.

Athletic will be without one player due to suspension this Saturday, as Aitor Paredes was shown a red card in their narrow loss to Girona prior to the international break. On a positive note, Mikel Vesga may be available for selection again.

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Lekue, Boiro; U Gomez, Ruiz de Galarreta, Herrera; I Williams, Guruzeta, Berenguer

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Agirrezabala, Padilla
Defenders:Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue, Boiro
Midfielders:Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar
Forwards:I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
07/04/24Athletic Club 1 (4)-1 (4) MallorcaCopa del Rey
03/02/24Athletic Club 4-0 MallorcaLa Liga
03/09/23Mallorca 0-0 Athletic ClubLa Liga
01/05/23Mallorca 1-1 Athletic ClubLa Liga
15/08/22Athletic Club 0-0 MallorcaLa Liga

Useful links

Advertisement