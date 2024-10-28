How to watch today's Mallorca vs Athletic Club La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch LaLiga match between Mallorca and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga when they travel to face in-form Mallorca on Monday evening.

Athletic has recorded five victories, two draws, and three defeats in their nine La Liga matches this season, amassing 17 points that place them fifth in the standings, just a point behind fourth-placed Villarreal.

Ernesto Valverde's team enjoyed a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions leading up to their match against Girona before the international break, but they experienced a setback with a 2-1 defeat to the Catalan outfit. However, they rebounded impressively with a 4-1 triumph over Espanyol in their most recent outing.

Mallorca boast a record of five wins, two draws and three defeats from their ten league matches this season, with a total of 17 points leaving them in seventh spot in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao. They edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0 last time out, with Vedat Muriqi stepping up with the match-winner in the 76th minute.

How to watch Mallorca vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Mallorca and Athletic Club will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mallorca vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

La Liga match between Mallorca and Athletic Club will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Spain.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT on Monday, October 28, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Mallorca team news

Mallorca will once again be without the services of Takuma Asano, Siebe Van der Heyden, and Javier Llabres due to injuries. Cyle Larin and Vedat Muriqi will form a deadly strike partnership up front.

Mallorca possible XI: Greif; Maffeo, Raillo, Copete, Mojica; Navarro, Morlanes, Costa, Darder; Larin, Muriqi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Greif, Cuellar, Roman Defenders: Lato, Van der Heyden, Copete, Maffeo, Raillo, Mojica, Valjent, Morey Midfielders: Mascarell, Morlanes, Darder, Costa, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Luna Forwards: Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Asano

Athletic Club team news

Athletic Club coach Valverde would have been pleased that Nico Williams was able to start the match against Espanyol, having recovered from a muscular issue.

Oihan Sancet is uncertain for the game due to a thigh problem, while Alex Padilla, Yeray Alvarez, and Unai Simon are confirmed absentees for the Lions.

Athletic will be without one player due to suspension this Saturday, as Aitor Paredes was shown a red card in their narrow loss to Girona prior to the international break. On a positive note, Mikel Vesga may be available for selection again.

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Lekue, Boiro; U Gomez, Ruiz de Galarreta, Herrera; I Williams, Guruzeta, Berenguer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Padilla Defenders: Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue, Boiro Midfielders: Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar Forwards: I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/04/24 Athletic Club 1 (4)-1 (4) Mallorca Copa del Rey 03/02/24 Athletic Club 4-0 Mallorca La Liga 03/09/23 Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Club La Liga 01/05/23 Mallorca 1-1 Athletic Club La Liga 15/08/22 Athletic Club 0-0 Mallorca La Liga

