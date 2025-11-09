How to watch today's Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two French giants come into this one licking their wounds from Europe, as Lyon welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Groupama Stadium in the standout Ligue 1 clash of the weekend.

PSG ran into the Bayern Munich buzzsaw in their latest Champions League outing and left empty-handed. Lyon were undone by Real Betis in the Europa League. Both clubs now return home searching for a reset.

How to watch Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Groupama Stadium

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG will be played at Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lyon team news

Lyon are dealing with their own headaches. Discipline has been a recurring theme. Abner was sent off in the 3-3 draw with PSG earlier this season. Hans Hateboer followed with a red card against Brest. Both defenders remain suspended. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to fill the right-back role and Nicolas Tagliafico will hold down the opposite side.

Up front, Lyon are without two of their more dynamic attackers. Ernest Nuamah is sidelined with an ACL injury and Malick Fofana is out due to an ankle problem. Former Everton midfielder Orel Mangala is also not expected back until December because of a knee injury.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

For PSG, the night in Munich came with more than just a loss. Ousmane Dembele exited in the 25th minute and Achraf Hakimi followed late in the half. Both are now ruled out for several weeks. Dembele is dealing with a calf issue and Hakimi has a sprained ankle from a heavy challenge.

They join Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes on the injury list. That is a sizable chunk of Luis Enrique’s preferred starting group removed during a congested stretch of the season. There is one positive, though. Illia Zabarnyi is eligible to return after serving a Champions League suspension.

