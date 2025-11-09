+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoLyon
Groupama Stadium
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two French giants come into this one licking their wounds from Europe, as Lyon welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Groupama Stadium in the standout Ligue 1 clash of the weekend. 

PSG ran into the Bayern Munich buzzsaw in their latest Champions League outing and left empty-handed. Lyon were undone by Real Betis in the Europa League. Both clubs now return home searching for a reset. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

beIN SPORTS
Fubo
Fanatiz
beIN SPORTS Connect

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Groupama Stadium

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG will be played at Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain lineups

LyonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
1
D. Greif
19
M. Niakhate
3
C
N. Tagliafico
21
R. Kluivert
22
Clinton Mata
17
A. Moreira
6
T. Tessmann
98
A. Maitland-Niles
44
K. Merah
23
T. Morton
18
R. Ghezzal
30
L. Chevalier
6
I. Zabarnyi
51
W. Pacho
21
L. Hernandez
33
W. Zaire-Emery
8
F. Ruiz
17
C
Vitinha
87
J. Neves
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
19
K. Lee
24
S. Mayulu

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

OL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Maciel

PSG
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lyon team news

Lyon are dealing with their own headaches. Discipline has been a recurring theme. Abner was sent off in the 3-3 draw with PSG earlier this season. Hans Hateboer followed with a red card against Brest. Both defenders remain suspended. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to fill the right-back role and Nicolas Tagliafico will hold down the opposite side.

Up front, Lyon are without two of their more dynamic attackers. Ernest Nuamah is sidelined with an ACL injury and Malick Fofana is out due to an ankle problem. Former Everton midfielder Orel Mangala is also not expected back until December because of a knee injury.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

For PSG, the night in Munich came with more than just a loss. Ousmane Dembele exited in the 25th minute and Achraf Hakimi followed late in the half. Both are now ruled out for several weeks. Dembele is dealing with a calf issue and Hakimi has a sprained ankle from a heavy challenge. 

They join Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes on the injury list. That is a sizable chunk of Luis Enrique’s preferred starting group removed during a congested stretch of the season. There is one positive, though. Illia Zabarnyi is eligible to return after serving a Champions League suspension.

Form

OL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

OL

Last 5 matches

PSG

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

6

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

