How to watch today's Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news

Eager to extend their respective winning runs, Lyon are set to host reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain at Groupama Stadium for a Ligue 1 showdown on Sunday.

Lyon come into this encounter on the back of a commanding 4-1 triumph over Montpellier. However, their overall form remains shaky, with the team failing to win any of their last nine matches. Their recent slump also saw them crash out of the Coupe de France following a shock defeat to fifth-tier side Bourgoin Jallieu, which ultimately cost Pierre Sage his job, paving the way for Paulo Fonseca to take the reins.

On the other hand, PSG arrive in scintillating form, having thrashed Brest 7-0 in the UEFA Champions League playoff knockout, securing a dominant 10-0 aggregate victory. This emphatic result extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches across all competitions, a run in which they have racked up an impressive 26 goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Groupama Stadium

The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, February 23, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 33 W. Zaire-Emery

Lyon team news

Lyon head into Sunday's challenging clash against PSG with no new injury setbacks, allowing the hosts to potentially stick with the same lineup that thrashed Montpellier in their previous outing.

Head coach Paulo Fonseca has the advantage of working with a fully fit and well-rested squad, with no midweek commitments allowing the team to recharge and prepare thoroughly for the clash ahead.

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG are still missing young talent Warren Zaire-Emery, who is expected to return from his ankle injury by the end of February.

Adding to Les Parisiens' injury woes, left-winger Ibrahim Mbaye also remains out of action with an ankle issue.

Following his impressive showing in the Champions League rout of Brest—where he notched a goal and an assist—Bradley Barcola is likely to keep his place in a dangerous-looking front three.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

