How to watch today's Lyon vs Montpellier Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Montpellier, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Olympique Lyonnais may be grappling with turmoil both on and off the field, but their unpredictable on-pitch displays make them an entertaining team to watch as they chase a top-four Ligue 1 finish and aim for a return to the UEFA Champions League.

The off-field disarray at Lyon has fueled speculation about potential administrative relegation, yet on the field, they remain resolute in their push for Ligue 1’s upper echelons. However, they entered the winter break on a bittersweet note. A 3-1 defeat at the hands of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes was followed by a hard-earned 2-1 victory over SC Feignies in the Coupe de France Round of 64 just before the holidays.

Montpellier Hérault endured a challenging first half of the season, languishing near the foot of the Ligue 1 table. This poor run led to the sacking of Michel Der Zakarian, with lifelong Montpellier supporter Jean-Louis Gasset stepping in as head coach.

While performances under Gasset have shown some improvement, Montpellier remains anchored at the bottom of the standings after 15 games, having managed only two wins so far. Their struggles extended to the Coupe de France, where they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to lower-division side Le Puy F.43 Auvergne before the break.

How to watch Lyon vs Montpellier online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Montpellier will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lyon vs Montpellier kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Groupama Stadium

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Montpellier will be played at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lyon team news

Lyon will be without defender Duje Caleta-Car, who is serving the final match of a two-game suspension after accumulating six yellow cards this season. Fellow defender Nicolas Tagliafico is also unavailable due to suspension, though he has been nursing an injury and was unlikely to feature regardless.

The departures of Gift Orban and Wilfried Zaha appear imminent, following Anthony Lopes, who has already moved to Nantes. Meanwhile, new signing Thiago Almada will remain sidelined until his transfer from Botafogo is finalized on January 5.

Montpellier team news

For Montpellier, suspensions for Enzo Tchato and Modibo Sagnan, due to yellow card accumulation, leave the visitors shorthanded. Additionally, the squad faces several injury woes, with Christopher Jullien sidelined long-term with a cruciate ligament injury. Teammates Kiki Kouyate, Birama Touré, and Khalil Fayad are also unavailable as they continue their recoveries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

