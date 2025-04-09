How to watch today's Lyon vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Lyon and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's do-or-die in the Europa League for Manchester United, whose season now hinges on European success as they prepare to square off against Lyon in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie this Thursday.

The Red Devils arrive in France riding a patchy wave of form—unbeaten in eight of their last nine across all competitions (in regulation time), but often lacking cohesion and conviction. Their latest outing, a goalless stalemate in the Manchester derby on Sunday, underlined their ongoing struggles in the final third, with Erik ten Hag's side now winless in five of their last seven matches.

However, the story was different on the European front. United have enjoyed a strong run in the Europa League, chalking up six victories from their last seven fixtures as they look to keep their continental unbeaten streak intact.

Lyon, meanwhile, are enjoying a purple patch under Paulo Fonseca. They edged Lille 2-1 in a gritty contest at the weekend, marking their sixth win in the last seven outings. Confidence is high at Parc OL, where they've suffered just one defeat in 13 home games—a narrow loss to Paris Saint-Germain back in February. The French side will be eager to make the most of home advantage in this pivotal first leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Lyon and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lyon vs Manchester United kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Groupama Stadium

The Europa League match between Lyon and Manchester United will be played at Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, April 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lyon team news

Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca will be forced into a few changes, with wingers Ernest Nuamah and Malick Fofana sidelined through injury. That opens the door for Rayan Cherki and Thiago Almada to start out wide, while Georges Mikautadze, although an option on the flank, is expected to spearhead the attack for the hosts.

Manchester United team news

For Ruben Amorim, injuries continue to mount. The Red Devils will travel without Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Ayden Heaven, Jonny Evans, and young striker Chido Obi, all of whom are unavailable for selection. There is hope, however, that both Kobbie Mainoo and Matthijs de Ligt could recover in time to feature on Thursday.

Should de Ligt fail to prove his fitness, Noussair Mazraoui may be drafted into a back three alongside Harry Maguire and Lenny Yoro. With squad depth being tested, Amorim will need to strike the right balance between defensive solidity and attacking thrust as United look to leave Lyon with a valuable result.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links