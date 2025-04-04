How to watch today's Luton Town vs Leeds United EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship title contenders Leeds United will take on relegation-threatened Luton Town at The Kenny on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's side are two points short of current leaders Sheffield United after registering a 2-2 draw with Swansea City last weekend, while the second-from-bottom hosts continue their battle for survival following a 1-0 win at Hull City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Luton Town vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the EFL Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Luton Town vs Leeds United kick-off time

Championship - Championship Kenilworth Road

The EFL Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Luton Town team news

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield would miss Teden Mengi, Shandon Baptiste, Marvelous Nakamba and Jacob Brown due to injury issues, while Isaiah Jones may need a once-over after sustaining a knock while on international duty.

Meanwhile, Tahith Chong returned as a substitute against Hull after recovering from injury.

Leeds United team news

Farke will remain without defender Max Wober and forward Patrick Bamford for the tie, while Karl Darlow is likely to replace Illan Meslier in between the sticks.

Junior Firpo and Ao Tanaka could earn recalls at the back, with Joel Piroe continuing at the tip of the attack.

