How to watch today's Luton Town vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Luton and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion will lock horns at Kenilworth Road on Friday, both seeking to return to winning form and climb up the ladder at opposite ends of the Championship standings.

The hosts, currently sitting in 22nd place after suffering two consecutive defeats, are one point below safety following 12 league matches. Meanwhile, their opponents have slipped to fifth place while enduring a six-match winless run.

How to watch Luton vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Luton and West Brom will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, which is currently offering a 7-day free trial.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Luton vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Kenilworth Road

The match will be played at Kenilworth Road on Friday, November 1, 2024, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Luton Town's defensive woes deepened during their loss to Coventry City over the weekend, as Tom Holmes received a red card, and Alfie Doughty picked up his fifth yellow card of the season. Consequently, both players will be unavailable for Friday's match due to suspensions.

Mads Andersen, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari'i Bell, and Reuell Walters were all absent for that encounter and are expected to remain sidelined here.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Hashioka, McGuinness, Johnson; Moses, Clark, Krauss, Nakamba; Chong; Morris, Adebayo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea, Horlick Defenders: Mengi, Walters, Lockyer, Bell, Andersen, Burke, Holmes, Francis-Clarke, Bateson Midfielders: Chong, Nakamba, Hashioka, Doughty, Mpanzu, Clark, Baptiste, Campbell, Watson, Nelson, Luker Forwards: Adebayo, Morris, Townsend, Ogbene, Brown, Woodrow, Taylor

West Bromwich team news

West Bromwich Albion enters the weekend facing their own selection dilemmas at the back, as Kyle Bartley is expected to remain out of action, and Paddy McNair was forced to leave the pitch just five minutes into their draw with Cardiff City last weekend.

With both players unavailable, Mason Holgate is likely to step in alongside Semi Ajayi to form the central defensive partnership from the start. Meanwhile, Alex Mowatt and Uros Racic are expected to retain their positions in midfield.

In a bid to enhance their scoring prowess, manager Carlos Corberan might opt for adjustments in his attacking lineup. Tom Fellows, Karlan Grant, and Jed Wallace are all vying for a place to support striker Josh Maja, who has already accounted for seven of the Baggies' 13 league goals this season.

West Bromwich Albion possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Holgate, Heggem; Mowatt, Racic; Grant, Swift, Fellows; Maja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Palmer, Wildsmith, Cann Defenders: Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Heggem, Taylor, McNair, Frabotta Midfielders: Molumby, Swift, Diakite, Mowatt Forwards: Dike, Maja, Grant, Dobbin, Weimann, Fellows, Faal, Cole

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/14/23 Luton Town 2-3 West Bromwich Albion Championship 10/08/22 West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Luton Town Championship 02/19/22 Luton Town 2-0 West Bromwich Albion Championship 08/14/21 West Bromwich Albion 3-2 Luton Town Championship 02/01/20 West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Luton Town Championship

