How to watch today's Luton Town vs Coventry City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Luton and Coventry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town have shown no shortage of fight in their quest for survival, but with just two games left, they still find themselves stuck in the relegation zone as they gear up for a vital clash against Coventry City.

The Hatters enjoyed a fruitful Easter period, picking up back-to-back wins—edging Derby 1-0 on the road and seeing off Bristol City 3-1 at Kenilworth Road. However, the job is far from done, and they'll need to maintain that intensity if they are to dodge a second straight relegation.

The last time these two sides met in a high-stakes fixture, it was Luton who triumphed on penalties in the 2023 Championship play-off final. But fast forward to the present, and it's Coventry who hold the upper hand. The Sky Blues are pushing for a top-six finish and require just four more points from their final two outings to secure a play-off berth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Luton vs Coventry online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Luton and Coventry will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Luton vs Coventry kick-off time

Championship - Championship Kenilworth Road

This Championship match between Luton and Coventry will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Luton team news

Luton's attacking ranks have been thinned due to injuries, with Elijah Adebayo (knee) and Jacob Brown (ankle) both sidelined for the remainder of the season. Wing-back Alfie Doughty (hamstring) will also be unavailable until pre-season.

On a more positive note, Marvelous Nakamba and Shandon Baptiste made appearances off the bench in Monday’s win and could be in line for greater involvement down the stretch.

Coventry team news

Coventry have injury troubles of their own. Goalkeeper Oliver Dovin (knee), forward Ephron Mason-Clark (foot), and midfielder Victor Torp (ankle) all remain out of action.

Defender Bobby Thomas (calf) has missed the last three games and faces a late fitness test, while Josh Eccles (calf) was on the bench but unused during the 3-1 defeat at Plymouth.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links