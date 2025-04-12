How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans, as well as start time and team news.

Riding high on a four-game winning run, Gujarat Titans (GT) will be eager to extend their dominance when they square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday in IPL 2025 action.

GT currently sit pretty atop the points table with four wins from five outings, having edged out Rajasthan Royals by eight runs in a tense finish last time out. Their recent form has been outstanding, and they'll be keen to keep that momentum rolling against an LSG side that's also finding its footing.

Lucknow, on the other hand, have quietly kept themselves in the hunt. Positioned fifth with a 3-2 record, they come into this fixture off the back of a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders. In a run-fest at Eden Gardens, LSG piled up 238 for 3 and held their nerve at the death to seal a narrow four-run victory—despite KKR's early charge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

LSG vs GT: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India.

Date Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Location Lucknow, India

How to watch LSG vs GT online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LSG vs GT Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

The backbone of LSG's batting has been Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, both in scintillating touch. Marsh struck a fluent 81 off 48 balls and now boasts 265 runs at a blistering strike rate of 180.27, including four fifties. Pooran has gone one better, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 87 in the last game and leading the team charts with 288 runs at a staggering strike rate of 225.

Aiden Markram is beginning to find his rhythm, adding 144 runs to his tally with a strike rate just over 142. But the rest of the batting has looked fragile. Rishabh Pant's lean patch—three single-digit scores—has added pressure to the middle order, while David Miller is yet to find his groove.

Youngsters like Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have shown glimpses, but consistency has been missing—especially if the top order fails to fire.

Bowling-wise, Shardul Thakur leads the wicket count with nine in five games, but his expensive economy rate of 10.82 is cause for concern. Akash Deep hasn't stemmed the flow either, leaking runs at 12.62 per over. Ravi Bishnoi has lacked his usual bite, managing just four wickets and conceding over 11 per over.

The silver lining in LSG's attack has been Digvesh Rathi, who’s picked up seven wickets while keeping things under control with an economy of 7.75. On a pitch that's expected to aid slower bowlers, Rathi could be the ace up Lucknow’s sleeve.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against GT

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans Team News

As for Gujarat, they've shrugged off a sluggish start—where they lost their opener at home to Punjab—to storm back with four consecutive wins, asserting themselves as the team to beat.

At the top of the order, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler have begun to click. Sudharsan has been in stellar touch, hammering 273 runs in five innings at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 151.66. He's already notched up three fifties, including a match-winning 82 against Rajasthan.

While Gill has only one fifty to his name so far, he's a big-innings player and could be due for a major contribution. Sherfane Rutherford has quietly added value in the middle order, scoring at an explosive rate of 178.94 across five innings.

GT also gave Washington Sundar his first outing of the season recently, using him as an Impact Player. Thrust into a tough situation against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sundar responded with a gutsy 49 off 29. With spin expected to play a role in Lucknow, he could be key again.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore have formed a potent core. Siraj has been incisive with the new ball, while Kishore has applied the brakes during the middle overs with an economy of 7.25. The duo have combined for 20 wickets so far.

Krishna has chipped in effectively too, claiming eight wickets while keeping things tight at just 7.05 runs per over. Though Rashid Khan has been a touch quiet, the slower conditions at Ekana might bring him into the game and unlock his wicket-taking prowess.

GT Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Washington Sundar

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head Records

Since their introduction to the IPL in 2022, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have crossed swords five times—and it's been largely one-way traffic. Gujarat has come out on top in four of those showdowns, leaving Lucknow with just a solitary win to their name in this head-to-head rivalry.

LSG vs GT pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Humid and hot

Humid and hot Pitch: Balanced

As for the pitch, expect a surface that initially offers decent scoring conditions but gradually slows down, rewarding spin and clever variations. Seamers who mix up their pace will be vital, especially in the latter stages. The weather will be hot and humid, but there’s no rain in the forecast to interrupt what promises to be a gripping clash.