How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals, as well as start time and team news.

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow sets the stage for a pivotal showdown on Tuesday, April 22, as Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 40 of the IPL. Both teams are deadlocked on points, raising the stakes in what promises to be a high-octane contest. When these two sides last met earlier this season, it was a last-over cliffhanger—Delhi edged past Lucknow by just one wicket in Vizag.

Rishabh Pants men enter the clash fresh from a dramatic heist against Rajasthan Royals. With just nine runs to defend in the final over, Avesh Khan turned hero, snaring three wickets and sealing a stunning two-run victory. That win took LSG to 10 points and fifth place, backed by a net run rate of +0.088.

The Capitals began their campaign with a flourish—winning four on the trot—but have stumbled slightly, losing two of their last three. Their recent loss to Gujarat Titans, despite posting a healthy 203, showed vulnerability in defending totals. Still, with five wins in seven and a robust NRR of +0.589, they hold the second spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

LSG vs DC: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals will take place on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, India.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Ekana Stadium Location Lucknow, India

How to watch LSG vs DC online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

LSG vs DC Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Despite flying under the radar early on, Lucknow have quietly climbed into the top four with five wins from eight. Their recent triumph over RR in Jaipur was built on a gritty batting effort, where Aiden Markram’s composed 66 off 45 set the tone. He now sits third among LSG’s top scorers this season with 274 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran continue to lead the batting charge. Marsh has cracked 299 runs from seven innings at a blistering 168 SR, including four half-centuries. Pooran, however, has been the standout—his 368 runs from eight matches have come at an incredible 205.58 strike rate.

The rest of the batting hasn’t quite clicked. Rishabh Pant’s lean patch continues, managing just 106 runs in seven games, while David Miller hasn’t found his rhythm. Still, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have chipped in with key knocks—Badoni’s steady 50 and Samad’s explosive 30* off 10 proving decisive in tight situations.

On the bowling front, Shardul Thakur is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps, though his economy of 11 remains a concern. Avesh Khan has stepped up when it matters, and Digvesh Rathi, with nine wickets at 7.43 RPO, has quietly become a key weapon in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi, however, has struggled to find rhythm this season.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against DC

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

Delhi Capitals Team News

KL Rahul has been the backbone of DC's batting, crafting 266 runs from six innings at a strike rate north of 158. He's been adept at adapting to different match scenarios. Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel have chipped in consistently, while Ashutosh Sharma's finishing touches—boasting a strike rate close to 179 in the death overs—have added serious firepower late in the innings.

Their bowling attack has fired in patches. Mitchell Starc has picked up 10 wickets, though he's been a touch expensive. Kuldeep Yadav has been the standout, controlling the middle overs superbly with 12 wickets at just 6.25 runs per over. Vipraj Nigam has held his own with seven wickets, and Axar Patel’s tight spells have been valuable in containing the flow, especially on slower pitches.

DC Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

LSG vs DC Head-to-Head Records

In their brief IPL rivalry, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have gone toe-to-toe six times, with each side clinching three wins apiece. Their most recent encounter in Vizag earlier this season ended in dramatic fashion, as Ashutosh Sharma pulled off a stunning finish to guide Delhi to a nail-biting one-wicket triumph.

LSG vs DC pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Scorching heat

Scorching heat Pitch: Batting-friendly

The surface in Lucknow has typically leaned towards batters, with the average first-innings total hovering around 165. But this season, run-fests have become more common, and bowlers have found it tough to extract much from the pitch. With dew likely in play, the captain winning the toss is expected to opt to bowl first.

With both teams neck-and-neck and plenty of star power on display, this one’s shaping up to be another IPL thriller. A win here could not only break the deadlock but also push the victor firmly into playoff contention.