How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

the IPL game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants will welcome the struggling Chennai Super Kings for Match 30 of IPL 2025 this Monday at the Ekana Stadium.

Riding high on momentum and boasting a 4-2 record, LSG currently sit third in the table and look the more settled outfit. Meanwhile, CSK are desperately searching for answers, having slumped to five defeats on the bounce after starting the campaign with a win. With home turf advantage and form on their side, LSG head into this clash as clear front-runners.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

LSG vs CSK: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings will take place on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, India.

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Ekana Stadium Location Lucknow, India

How to watch LSG vs CSK online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between LSG and CSK online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LSG vs CSK Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Despite starting the season as underdogs, Lucknow have defied expectations with four victories from six. Their latest triumph came against Gujarat Titans, chasing 181 with six wickets and three balls to spare—an effort made even more impressive considering the absence of Mitchell Marsh due to personal reasons. His availability for this game remains uncertain.

Nicholas Pooran (61 off 34) and Aiden Markram (58 off 31) were key architects in that win, with the former now leading the IPL 2025 run charts. Pooran has amassed 349 runs in six games at an average of 69.80, striking at a ferocious 215.43. Markram has also looked increasingly assured, tallying 202 runs at 153.03. Should Marsh return, LSG’s top order will look even more formidable.

However, concerns linger in the middle order. Rishabh Pant has managed just 40 runs in five outings, while David Miller appears to be out of sync with the bat. Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have shown glimpses, but greater consistency will be required if the top falters.

In the bowling department, Shardul Thakur leads with 11 wickets, though his economy rate of 10.38 has raised eyebrows. Akash Deep has fared worse, conceding runs at 12.18 per over. Ravi Bishnoi has been underwhelming with only six wickets and an economy of 11.34. The standout has been Digvesh Rathi, who’s claimed eight wickets at a tidy 7.70 economy, emerging as the most dependable bowler in LSG’s attack. On a surface that tends to get slower as the match progresses, Rathi could prove vital.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mitchell Marsh/Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

Chennai Super Kings Team News

Things are unraveling quickly for Chennai Super Kings, who were handed an 8-wicket thrashing by Kolkata Knight Riders in their latest outing. Posting just 103-9, CSK were outplayed across departments as KKR chased the target down in just 10.1 overs.

To make matters worse, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury. His absence has left a gaping hole at the top, with Devon Conway and Ravindra yet to find rhythm. Neither has managed to build substantial innings, and the middle order isn’t firing either. Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar have struggled to stabilize the innings or provide late acceleration.

One of the few bright spots has been Shivam Dube, who’s shown grit with scores of 42* off 27 and 31* off 15, but he’s lacked support from the rest of the lineup.

Bowling-wise, Khaleel Ahmed has been a positive, collecting 10 wickets with an economy of 8.91 and consistently striking in the powerplay. Noor Ahmad has arguably been their best performer, grabbing 12 wickets at an economy of 7.90. His ability to exploit the sluggish surface in Lucknow might be CSK’s biggest asset in the middle overs.

The rest of the bowling unit, however, has underperformed. Veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja haven't made an impact with either economy or breakthroughs, and Matheesha Pathirana has leaked runs frequently, making him a liability in key moments.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have crossed paths five times in the IPL, with Lucknow holding the edge—winning three of those contests. CSK have managed just a solitary win, while one clash was abandoned due to rain.

LSG vs CSK pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and humid

Hot and humid Pitch: Slow and tacky

The pitch at the Ekana Stadium is expected to play slow and slightly tacky, rewarding batters who take their time to settle in. As the match wears on, it should aid spinners and bowlers who can mix up their pace. Seamers will need to rely on cutters and off-pace deliveries to keep things in check. With no rain on the radar, the only obstacle might be the sweltering Lucknow heat and humidity.