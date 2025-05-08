How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

It's crunch time in the IPL, and Match 59 brings a high-stakes showdown between two sides with playoff ambitions on the line. Lucknow Super Giants are clinging to hope, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are cruising at the summit, eyeing top spot.

For Lucknow, it's been a rollercoaster ride. Five wins and six defeats have left them hanging by a thread. They've taken down the likes of SRH, MI, GT, KKR, and RR, but three straight losses—against DC, MI, and PBKS—have derailed their momentum. With 10 points from 11 games and a negative NRR, LSG sit seventh, needing a victory to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Their campaign has been plagued by inconsistency. After a shaky start, LSG hit a purple patch with four wins in five, but have since unravelled. The last home fixture saw them post 159 against Delhi, only to be brushed aside by 8 wickets. In the next two games, their bowlers bled runs—over 200 in each outing—while looking flat and ineffective.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

LSG vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India.

Date Friday, May 9, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Location Lucknow, India

How to watch LSG vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LSG vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav had forgettable spells, conceding at over 14 runs per over with no wickets to show. Digvesh Rathi has picked up the odd scalp, but his economy rate remains a worry. Simply put, the bowling lacks a match-winner—someone who can turn the tide with one game-changing spell.

The batting, on paper, looks formidable. With Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh at the top, and the explosive Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, and David Miller following, the firepower is undeniable. Ayush Badoni adds youth and flair, but the lack of consistency across the board has cost LSG dearly.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

RCB are soaring high this season. With four consecutive wins under their belt, they've stormed to the top of the table with 16 points and a healthy net run rate. They’ve exacted revenge on opponents like DC and CSK, and look like a team peaking at the right time.

The form of their top man has been nothing short of sensational—four straight fifties and counting. But not everything’s rosy. Skipper Rajat Patidar has hit a rough patch, managing just 18 runs across his last three innings. Devdutt Padikkal, too, has struggled to leave a mark in the middle order.

Fortunately for RCB, veterans are stepping up. Virat Kohli and Will Jacks Bethell notched up fifties in the previous game, while Romario Shepherd lit up the show with a jaw-dropping 53* off just 14 balls at No. 7. With Tim David also lurking in the lower order, this batting lineup runs deep and dangerous.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to set the tone upfront. Lungi Ngidi, in for Hazlewood last game, bagged three scalps and will be one to watch again. All-rounder Krunal Pandya adds control and balance to RCB’s bowling attack, keeping things tight in the middle overs.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

RCB and LSG have locked horns five times in the IPL, and it’s the boys from Bengaluru who’ve had the upper hand, edging ahead with three wins to Lucknow’s two. It’s been a closely fought rivalry, with both sides trading blows, but RCB have just about had their noses in front when it matters.

LSG vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 39°C; Clear skies

39°C; Clear skies Pitch: Balanced

Expect a scorcher in Lucknow—clear skies and a high of 39°C, but thankfully, no rain. The surface at Ekana Stadium offers a fair contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score in the last five games sits at 175, but chasing has largely been the way to go. The only successful defence? A 203-run total.