How to watch today's Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as start time and team news.

With the playoffs fast approaching, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lucknow Super Giants as they gear up to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 61 of IPL 2025 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 19.

Time is running out for LSG, who find themselves languishing in seventh place with just 10 points from 11 games. With three must-win fixtures left, their path to the top four is narrow, and any slip-up would shut the door on their playoff dreams. A poor net run rate of -0.469 only adds to the uphill battle, meaning even if they manage to win all three—against SRH, GT, and RCB—they'll still need a bit of help from elsewhere on the table.

Compounding their worries is the absence of speedster Mayank Yadav, ruled out through injury and replaced by Kiwi pacer Will O'Rourke. LSG have dropped four of their last five matches and are desperate for a reset. The break between games may have given them a chance to regroup, but time’s ticking.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, SRH have nothing left to lose—already out of the playoff picture with just three wins from 11 outings. That makes them dangerous. With the pressure off, the Orange Army will be keen to play the role of spoilers, especially after their earlier defeat to LSG this season. Encouragingly, all their overseas stars are available for selection.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

LSG vs SRH: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Date Monday, May 19, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue BRSABV Ekana Stadium Location Lucknow , India

How to watch LSG vs SRH online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LSG vs SRH Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Lucknow's campaign has been a mixed bag—five wins, six losses, and little to no momentum. If they’re to stay in the playoff hunt, they’ll need to win big in all three of their remaining games.

The batting has had its moments. Mitchell Marsh has delivered the goods with 378 runs at a blistering strike rate of 155.55, including four half-centuries. Nicholas Pooran has arguably been LSG’s MVP—410 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 201, providing fireworks in the middle overs. Aiden Markram has started to click too, chipping in with 348 runs and looking increasingly confident at the crease.

But beyond that trio, the batting has fallen short. Rishabh Pant has had a lean patch, managing just 128 runs in 10 outings, while David Miller has failed to find his rhythm. Cameos from Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad have been useful, but they need more from the engine room.

On the bowling front, Avesh Khan has led the pace attack with 10 wickets, often doing the heavy lifting at the death. Ravi Bishnoi has struggled for consistency, leaking runs at over 10 an over, while Digvesh Rathi has emerged as a bright spot with 12 wickets and a tidy economy of 8.09. If the pitch offers grip, Rathi could once again be a key figure.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

Sunrisers’ season has been forgettable, riddled with inconsistency and early exits. But with pride on the line, they’ll be hungry to disrupt LSG’s campaign.

Their batting hinges on Abhishek Sharma, who has shown glimpses of brilliance—like his 141 vs Punjab and a quickfire 74 vs GT—but consistency has eluded him. A potential blow looms with Travis Head likely to miss the match after testing positive for COVID; a final decision will be made on match day.

The middle order, featuring Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar, has been underwhelming, although each has had a fleeting moment in the sun. Aniket Verma, though, has impressed with a strike rate of 154 and composure during the final overs.

SRH’s bowling unit has shown signs of life in recent games. Pat Cummins has started to find his groove, and Harshal Patel continues to be a handy operator in the middle overs. Zeeshan Ansari and Jaydev Unadkat have chipped in with 13 wickets combined, providing stability in the mid-phase.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Travis Head/Kamindu Mendis/Atharva Taide

LSG vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have locked horns five times in the IPL, and it’s been one-way traffic for the most part. LSG have dominated the rivalry, winning four out of five clashes, while SRH have managed to get the better of them just once.

LSG vs SRH pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: warm and sticky

warm and sticky Pitch: Balanced

The Ekana Stadium has proven to be a tricky venue this season. Its large boundaries make big hitting a task, and the pitch has often played slow with inconsistent bounce. The average first-innings score here hovers around 167, but teams ideally need 180+ on the board to be safe, especially with dew playing a role in the second innings.

Bowling tight lines and hitting the deck hard has been the formula for success here. With chasing sides having won 10 of 19 IPL matches at this ground, the team winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first.