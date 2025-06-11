How to watch today's Louisville City vs Rhode Island FC USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Louisville City FC and Rhode Island FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Louisville City FC returns to Lynn Family Stadium on Wednesday night against a faltering Rhode Island FC side.

LouCity surged to the top of the USL Championship standings over the weekend, edging past the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 and stretching their unbeaten run in the regular season to 11 matches. That win was sparked by a fast start, with two early goals setting the tone in front of their home crowd.

Rhode Island FC, meanwhile, are floundering well below expectations. Touted as a team that should be pushing for the top spots in the Eastern Conference, they've instead been plagued by erratic form and toothless finishing.

How to watch Louisville City FC vs Rhode Island FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Louisville City FC and Rhode Island FC will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Louisville City FC vs Rhode Island FC kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Louisville City FC and Rhode Island FC will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Louisville City FC team news

Louisville City wasted no time seizing control in their last outing.

Phillip Goodrum opened the scoring in the 7th minute, slotting home after a sharp setup from Aiden McFadden. Just nine minutes later, Ray Serrano doubled the lead with a cool finish, thanks to a clever assist from Taylor Davila. LouCity were off to the races, up 2-0 inside 16 minutes and firmly in the driver's seat.

Rhode Island FC team news

A major reason for their woes is the continued absence of striker JJ Williams, and the loss of first-choice keeper Koke Vegas hasn't helped either.

Despite a morale-boosting Jagermeister Cup win over Pittsburgh, Rhode Island couldn't build on that momentum. In their latest outing against Miami FC, they wasted several promising chances early on and were ultimately punished. Sebastian Blanco's pinpoint free kick in the 54th minute sealed a 1-0 win for Miami, leaving Rhode Island to rue their missed opportunities once again.

With just 13 goals to their name, Rhode Island are tied for the third-worst attacking record in the league. Head coach Khano Smith faces a serious tactical dilemma heading into Wednesday's clash.

