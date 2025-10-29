How to watch today's Los Angeles vs Austin MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

One of the standout ties in the MLS Best of Three sees Austin FC travel to face Los Angeles FC on October 30, a matchup loaded with storylines and plenty of intrigue.

Even with a 13-point gap separating the two sides in the Western Conference table, Austin has a genuine shot to make this series competitive. But LAFC also enter with a bit of history on the line, as a marquee signing gets his first taste of playoff soccer at home.

Under Steve Cherundolo, the Black and Gold wrapped up third place in the West, marking the sixth time in their eight-year existence that they’ve finished in the conference's top three. They won half of their league games this season, racking up 17 victories, only two shy of last year’s haul. The standard remains sky-high.

Meanwhile, Nico Estevez brings Austin into the postseason as underdogs, and with some form concerns. The Verde and Black have taken just one win from their last five across all competitions. Decision Day didn’t help the mood either, as they fell 2-1 to San Jose.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC will be dealing with some notable injury absences. Young defender Lorenzo Dellavalle, Igor Jesus, and Aaron Long are all sidelined. Odin Thiago Holm is also a question mark as he continues to recover from a leg issue.

Still, the hosts have firepower to burn. Since arriving for an MLS-record fee, Son Heung-min has been electric, with nine goals in nine appearances. But it’s his chemistry with Denis Bouanga that makes this attack truly terrifying. The Gabonese striker hammered in 24 goals during the regular season, trailing only Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.

Austin FC team news

Austin also has roster concerns. Diego Rubio is out with a hamstring issue, while U.S. striker Brandon Vazquez remains unavailable after an ACL tear that has cost him much of the season. Osman Bukari missed Decision Day and is questionable here.

However, there are weapons, and one stands out above all. Owen Wolff led the team with 15 goal contributions this year and also scored on Decision Day. If Austin is to pull off an upset, his influence will be vital in the attacking transition.

And then there’s the last line of resistance: Brad Stuver. The veteran goalkeeper posted nine clean sheets, the best total of his career, and was one of just five keepers to play every minute this season. Not only that, he led that group with 128 saves, often keeping Austin afloat when games got stretched.

