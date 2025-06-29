How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final fixture of this weekend's MLS slate sees Los Angeles FC return to home comforts at BMO Stadium as they square off with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday, wrapping up their June campaign.

For the Black and Gold, this marks their first league outing since a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City nearly three weeks ago. In contrast, Vancouver comes into this clash reeling from a 5-3 defeat to San Diego, a result that further exposed their defensive frailties.

LAFC are eager to put a forgettable Club World Cup run behind them, one that saw them bow out in the group stage with just a single point and one goal across three matches. But back in MLS play, Steve Cherundolo's men have found their groove, riding a nine-match unbeaten streak and looking every bit the contenders they were projected to be.

They've been especially sharp on home turf, notching six wins in eight matches at BMO, and another victory would stretch their undefeated league run to 10, matching their best from last season.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps face off at the BMO Stadium on Sunday, June 29, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT in the United States.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

In terms of personnel, Odin Thiago Holm remains doubtful due to a leg injury, and Lorenzo Dellavalle is still sidelined with a torn ACL. However, the club has bolstered its ranks, bringing in Javairo Dilrosun on loan from Club America, while Nathan Ordaz returns from Gold Cup duty with El Salvador.

The last time they suited up in league play, Eddie Segura, Denis Bouanga, and Olivier Giroud all got on the scoresheet in a solid home win, making it three straight victories at BMO.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

As for Vancouver, they're limping into this match, quite literally. Ryan Gauld sat out midweek due to a knee knock, while Giuseppe Bovalina was under the weather. Ali Ahmed is back from the Gold Cup, having picked up an ankle injury, but Sam Adekugbe is done for the season after rupturing his Achilles.

To add to their selection headaches, Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter are off on international duty with the USA, while Jayden Nelson is suiting up for Canada in the Gold Cup.

Despite the loss to San Diego, there were some bright spots, as Edier Ocampo, Mathias Laborda, and Antoine Coupland, who netted his first-ever MLS goal, found the back of the net.

