Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee BrewersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The spotlight in the NL West shifts to San Francisco this weekend, where one of baseball’s fiercest rivalries is set to heat up as the Giants host the Dodgers.

It's a clash carrying both pride and playoff implications, with the Giants pushing for October and the Dodgers suddenly looking vulnerable at the worst possible time.

Los Angeles enters Oracle Park riding the roughest patch of their season—a six-game losing skid that includes a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. The reigning World Series champs have looked off-color lately, managing just four runs across three games in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Giants, sitting second in the NL West at 51-43, remain firmly in the playoff hunt. They’re just 5.5 games behind L.A. despite missing out on a sweep of the Phillies midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SportsNet LA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Dodgers will take on the Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

DateFriday, July 11, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
06/16/2025Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants5–4
06/15/2025Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants11–5
06/14/2025Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants2–6
03/02/2025Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants6–5
07/26/2024Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants6–4
