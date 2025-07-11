How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The spotlight in the NL West shifts to San Francisco this weekend, where one of baseball’s fiercest rivalries is set to heat up as the Giants host the Dodgers.

It's a clash carrying both pride and playoff implications, with the Giants pushing for October and the Dodgers suddenly looking vulnerable at the worst possible time.

Los Angeles enters Oracle Park riding the roughest patch of their season—a six-game losing skid that includes a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. The reigning World Series champs have looked off-color lately, managing just four runs across three games in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Giants, sitting second in the NL West at 51-43, remain firmly in the playoff hunt. They’re just 5.5 games behind L.A. despite missing out on a sweep of the Phillies midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SportsNet LA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Dodgers will take on the Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date Friday, July 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

San Francisco Giants team news

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record