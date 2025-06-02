How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Dodgers are eyeing a clean sweep under the Sunday night lights as they wrap up their three-game showdown with the Yankees.

After edging out New York 8-5 on Friday and then absolutely dismantling them 18-2 on Saturday, L.A. is brimming with momentum. The Bronx Bombers will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough (2-0, 3.06 ERA) in hopes of stopping the bleeding, while the Dodgers will trot out ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-3, 1.97 ERA), who's been pitching like he’s allergic to runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

National: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: SportsNet LA, WPIX

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Dodgers will take on the Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Date Monday, June 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, CA

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani is launching baseballs into orbit this season, leading the Dodgers with 22 long balls, good for second in the entire league. While he’s not piling up RBIs at the same clip (ranked 21st), he’s still a nightmare for pitchers.

Mookie Betts hasn’t quite caught fire yet, hitting .254 with eight homers, a triple, and five doubles, plus a patient 26 walks. He's currently sitting 66th in the home run chart and 50th in RBIs, not exactly MVP pace, but he’s lurking.

Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman is doing Freddie things, leading the team with a sizzling .365 batting average, the kind of number that makes pitchers question their life choices.

Andy Pages is heating up just in time. He’s batting .279 with 11 homers and seven doubles and is riding a six-game hit streak into this one. Over his last 10 appearances, he's hitting .300 with a homer here, a double there, and 10 RBIs to show for it, talk about making your case in style.

New York Mets team news

On the Mets’ side, Francisco Lindor has found his power swing, topping the team with 13 dingers, which puts him 13th across MLB. He’s also top-30 in RBIs and enters this game with a three-game hitting streak. In his last five outings, he’s torching opposing pitchers at a .381 clip with three homers and a double for good measure.

Pete Alonso is doing the heavy lifting for New York, his 46 RBIs and .288 average are both team bests. He ranks 20th in home runs and sixth in RBIs, slugging like it’s a contract year.

Juan Soto, meanwhile, is getting on base the hard way, he's hitting just .233, but his 44 walks suggest pitchers are still afraid to throw him strikes.

Brandon Nimmo has also struggled at the dish with a .231 average, but he’s chipped in nine homers and 10 doubles, not flashy, but steady enough to keep his name on the lineup card.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees head-to-head record