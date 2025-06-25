How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are tightening their grip on the NL West, entering their upcoming set against the Colorado Rockies with a 3.5-game cushion at the top of the division. Their latest stop: Coors Field, where the basement-dwelling Rockies, who’ve won just 18 games all season, await.

German Márquez is slated to start Tuesday's opener for Colorado, hoping for a far better outing than his last clash with LA, when he failed to escape the first inning after getting shelled for seven runs. Despite not yet naming a starter, oddsmakers have the Dodgers pegged as heavy favorites—a testament to the massive gulf in quality between these two clubs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch this MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Date Wednesday, June 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT Venue Coors Field in Location Denver, Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Dodgers team news

Game 2 on Wednesday sees LA roll out Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the high-profile righty who’s been solid if not spectacular. Yamamoto is 6-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 15 starts. He’s delivered nine quality outings and allowed just 62 hits in 84.2 innings, while striking out 95 and issuing 30 walks. Though the Dodgers have dropped four of his last five starts—including a 5-3 loss to the Padres where he gave up three runs in 6.1 innings—his road numbers are excellent: 4-2 with a stingy 1.76 ERA in seven starts away from home.

LA continues to battle without key bullpen arms Blake Treinen, Luis Garcia, and Giovanny Gallegos, all sidelined due to injuries.

Colorado Rockies team news

The Rockies, meanwhile, are placing their hopes on rookie right-hander Chase Dollander in Game 2. The first-year hurler has endured growing pains, carrying a 2-7 record and bloated 6.19 ERA through 16 starts. In 56.2 innings, he’s been tagged for 59 hits, 14 homers, and has posted a 1.48 WHIP with a 48/25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Though he held his own in his last outing—allowing two runs over six innings in an 11-inning loss at Washington—his home ERA sits at a brutal 9.58 over five starts at Coors Field.

Colorado’s injury list isn’t helping their cause either, with Ryan Feltner, Kyle Freeland, Ezequiel Tovar, and Kris Bryant all on the shelf.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record