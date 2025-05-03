How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Detroit Tigers keep finding new ways to stun on the West Coast.

Another late-night showdown, another late surge, and another emphatic win. This time, the Tigers clobbered the Los Angeles Angels 9-1, fueled by a ninth-inning power surge that saw them belt four home runs.

Tarik Skubal laid the foundation on May 2, spinning six solid innings while limiting the Angels to just one run. The Tigers, now 21-12 and sitting atop their division, were quiet for most of the game until Trey Sweeney launched a game-tying solo shot in the seventh, giving Detroit a spark.

Then came the fireworks. Riley Greene led off the ninth with his seventh homer of the year to hand the Tigers the lead. Moments later, Colt Keith followed suit with a solo blast of his own. Javier Beez, who's caught fire lately, made it three home runs in as many games by crushing another to stretch the lead further.

But Detroit wasn't finished. Kerry Carpenter knocked a single and later came around to score on a wild pitch after Zach McKinstry doubled. Spencer Torkelson worked a walk, and then Greene stepped up again, launching his second homer of the inning to seal the rout. The two-homer feat in one inning made Greene the first Tiger to do so in the ninth since ever, and the first to do it in any frame since Magglio Ordonez back in 2007.

While boos rained down from the Angel Stadium crowd, the Tigers turned a tight game into a late-night demolition job — and kept their winning streak alive in thrilling fashion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs. the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

Local TV Channel: FDSW, FDSDET

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Angels will take on the Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date Saturday, May 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Angels team news

Nolan Schanuel has struggled to find consistency at the plate, batting .231 with five doubles, a triple, and two homers. His .314 OBP gives him some value, but he ranks well outside the league’s top 150 in both home runs and RBIs.

The bright spot for L.A. has been Logan O’Hoppe, who’s not only tied with Torkelson for fifth-most home runs in MLB (nine), but also leads his team with a .281 average. His 74th-place standing in RBIs suggests there's still room for run production to catch up to his power numbers.

Elsewhere in the Halos' lineup, Jorge Soler has chipped in six homers and seven doubles, despite hitting just .225, while Joseph Ward has six homers of his own, but is hitting a mere .178 — struggling to find his footing offensively.

Key Injuries: RP Robert Stephenson, RP Ben Joyce, RF Mike Trout, and 3B Yoan Moncada are out.

Detroit Tigers team news

Spencer Torkelson continues to lead the charge for the Tigers, topping the team charts with nine home runs and 26 RBIs. That production places him fifth in long balls and eighth in runs batted in across all of Major League Baseball — elite company in a red-hot start.

Meanwhile, Riley Greene has been on a tear. Sporting a .276 average, the slugging outfielder has cracked eight homers and five doubles, while drawing eight walks. He enters the matchup riding a five-game hit streak, during which he's hitting a blistering .550 with four home runs and seven RBIs. He's currently tied for 14th in homers and ranks 28th in RBIs league-wide.

Gleyber Torres is also swinging a steady bat, hitting an even .300 with four homers, two doubles, and eight free passes, while Kerry Carpenter is close behind with a .282 average, four doubles, and seven home runs.

Key Injuries: RP Beau Brieske is out.

Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record