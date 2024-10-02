How to watch today's Liverpool vs Bologna Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Liverpool and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As the second round of the revamped Champions League kicks off this week, Liverpool are gearing up to host Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's first taste of European football on Merseyside comes after Liverpool rallied to defeat AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro, while Bologna held Shakhtar Donetsk to a hard-fought 0-0 stalemate on matchday one.

It's nothing new for Liverpool to stage a comeback against AC Milan in the Champions League, although this time around, the Reds didn’t need a dramatic Istanbul-style recovery. Christian Pulisic gave Milan an early lead, but Liverpool calmly turned the tide against their 2005 and 2007 final opponents.

Bologna find themselves languishing in 13th place in Serie A after a dream campaign under Thiago Motta last season. However, after their return to the elite stage of European football, the Rossoblu witnessed their rising star coach jump ship to a faltering Juventus.

Despite their challenges, Bologna are undefeated in their last five outings (with four ending in stalemates) and have only suffered one defeat this season—against Napoli.

Liverpool vs Bologna kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Anfield

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Bologna will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool were unable to leave unscathed from Molineux at the weekend, as Andy Robertson picked up a minor knock after a heavy challenge during the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Arne Slot has eased fears over any serious injury concerns. Harvey Elliot will remain sidelined due to a foot fracture

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is in line for a possible return against Bologna after being given a breather over the weekend. After netting the decisive penalty over the weekend, Mohamed Salah is on the brink of making history once again. He stands poised to become the first Liverpool player to find the back of the net in five consecutive Champions League or European Cup games at Anfield.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Jaros Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Bologna team news

As for Bologna, Lewis Ferguson remains sidelined for the long haul as he recovers from an ACL injury, while Tomasso Pobega remains questionable, meaning head coach Vincenzo Italiano could stick with the same lineup from the weekend. Defender Jhon Lucumi's red card in the draw against Atalanta won't affect his eligibility for Wednesday’s match, striker Santiago Castro is a doubt after being forced off in the previous game.

If Castro is unable to play, summer signing Thijs Dallinga, brought in from Toulouse, is likely to lead the attack, though the Dutch forward is still seeking his first goal contribution after five outings for his new club.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Aebischer, Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Dallinga, Ndoye

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Erlić, Lucumí, Miranda, Posch, Beukema, Ilić, Lykogiannīs, De Silvestri, Bonifazi, Corazza, Diop Midfielders: El Azzouzi, Urbański, Orsolini, Freuler, Karlsson, Ferguson, Moro, Ndoye, Aebischer, Fabbian, Holm, Byar, Pyyhtiä Forwards: Dallinga, Castro, Odgaard, Cambiaghi

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these sides in all competitions.

