Is Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on ABC? How to watch and live stream MNF for FREE and without cable

This week's Monday Night Football game will be shown over-the-air by ABC. To watch Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers for free in the USA, you have numerous excellent options.
Today's game can be watched on a traditional TV via your local ABC affiliate, with this coverage being simulcast from ESPN. You can also watch alternate telecasts of the game - Spanish language coverage is available on ESPN Deportes, an analytics-focused broadcast titled MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats can be seen on the NFL Network, while on ESPN2 there's the debut of Monday Night Football Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show, with McAfee, Dan Orlovsky and Darius Butler set to broadcast the game from one of the endzones. Coverage can also be streamed on digital devices.
This NFL clash kicks off today, Monday, October 19, 2026, live from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, as Brock Purdy's 5-0 San Francisco 49ers host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
Live TV Streaming Free Trials
If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.
Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most NFL fixtures that take place across a typical Thursday to Monday matchweek. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.
Provider
Trial length
Channels
5 days
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network (English language) / ESPN Deportes (Spanish language)
5 days
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network (English language) / ESPN Deportes (Spanish language)
Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna
Because nationally televised games are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.
ABC Channel Numbers
For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.
Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:
New York Metro Area
- ABC: Channel 7 (WABC-TV)
Los Angeles Area
- ABC: Channel 7 (KABC-TV)
Chicago Area
- ABC: Channel 7 (WLS-TV)
Dallas–Fort Worth Area
- ABC: Channel 8 (WFAA)
Philadelphia Area
- ABC: Channel 6 (WPVI-TV)
Houston Area
- ABC: Channel 13 (KTRK-TV)
Atlanta Area
- ABC: Channel 2 (WSB-TV)
Washington, D.C. Area
- ABC: Channel 7 (WJLA-TV)
Boston Area
- ABC: Channel 5 (WCVB-TV)
San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area
- ABC: Channel 7 (KGO-TV)
If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming NFL games on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports