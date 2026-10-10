Tottenham vs Coventry Predictions: Visitors can delay Spurs' first win

Our betting expert offers his predictions for this Premier League clash. Spurs may just edge it to record their first win of the season.

Best Predictions for Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City

Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Solanke @ +130 with BetMGM

- Dominic Solanke 1x2 & BTTS - Tottenham & Yes @ +170 with BetMGM

- Tottenham & Yes First team to score - Coventry City @ +200 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Solanke’s finally finding his scoring touch

Tottenham’s front line should be firing much more than they were able to show thus far. The potential front four for this matchup should be enough to breach any defence in the Premier League. However, Spurs have struggled to score goals this season, managing just three goals in six matches, averaging 0.5 per 90.

Dominic Solanke will hope to once again hit the heights he had during his Bournemouth days, which initially prompted Spurs to secure his signature. In his final league campaign for the Cherries, he scored 19 goals in 38 appearances. He’s managed only 13 Premier League goals for Spurs since joining, but injuries have plagued him throughout.

His 92nd-minute equaliser at Old Trafford last week was his first for the campaign. Spurs fans will hope the goal ignites a fire under him, putting him back to his scoring days at Bournemouth. It’s worth noting that he scored two goals in his last four starts for Spurs in all competitions, which is why it’s worth backing him to score.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Bet 1: Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Solanke @ +130 with BetMGM

Trusting the underlying data

Facing a team that have just been promoted to the division is likely Spurs’ best chance of securing their first league win. De Zerbi’s men have been slightly unlucky to a degree, especially when their underlying data suggests they’ve been better than what the table shows. According to Opta’s expected points table, the North Londoners should be 12th, seven places higher than they are.

That data suggests that their expected points should be 7.9, yet they’ve only secured three points. That 4.9-point disparity is down to several reasons, but luck is certainly one of them. Another is their forwards’ inability to finish chances: they’ve taken 83 shots, ninth in the division, but their conversion rate is just 3.61%.

Based on that, we believe that they can turn it around against Coventry. On the other side of that expected points table, the Sky Blues should actually be last based on their performances, yet they’re six places above. Spurs won each of the last five head-to-heads, with the most recent meeting finishing 2-1 to the North London outfit. A likely outcome we are expecting to repeat here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Bet 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Tottenham & Yes @ +170 with BetMGM

Spurs used to conceding first

Even though the home side could register their first league win of the season, Coventry won’t simply sit back and allow it to happen. It’s quite evident that there aren’t any easy matches in the Premier League. The visitors are on a run of back-to-back victories, so confidence should be high in their camp.

However, they’ve only scored one goal away from their home base this season, which is an average of 0.33 goals per 90. After scoring four goals last time out, the Sky Blues’ forwards will back themselves against a side that kept just two clean sheets last season. As a result, it’s worth exploring the visitors taking the lead on Monday.

Lampard’s troops scored the first goal in 33% of their matches so far, while Spurs have yet to score the opener. The hosts have seen their opponents score first in 67% of their matches regardless of the venue. Considering the value on Coventry and Spurs’ shaky defence, this selection is worth backing.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Bet 3: First team to score - Coventry City @ +200 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Coventry City

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Coventry City Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham Hotspur: Dominic Solanke, Savio - Coventry City: Sidiki Cherif

The fact that we’re six games into the new Premier League season and Tottenham are yet to win a game is surreal. With the money that the club spent in the summer, everyone expected to fight for a place in the top four. Nonetheless, there is a glimpse of positivity around them, especially after a 1-1 draw against Manchester United last weekend.

Thanks to Fulham’s poor run, Spurs finished the matchday in 19th, as opposed to rock bottom of the league. Roberto De Zerbi’s men are still searching for their first league win of the season in front of their fans. On paper, facing a newly promoted Coventry side is a match made in heaven for them, given the current situation.

Coventry struggled in the early weeks of the Premier League, which was expected given their jump in quality compared to the Championship. Surprisingly, Frank Lampard has now engineered back-to-back victories in the league. Those results have slightly pushed them up the table, allowing them to enter Matchday 7 at 14th place in the table.

But with only three points separating the teams, Coventry have to remain grounded as defeat here could push them into the relegation zone. The visitors should proceed with caution, as their previous visit to North London ended in a 3-0 defeat to the English champions.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Udogie, Fernandes, Tonali, Marmoush, Maddison, Savio, Solanke

Coventry City expected lineup: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Yirenkyi, Grimes, Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark, Cherif