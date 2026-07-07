Where to watch Vancouver Whitecaps today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where can I watch Vancouver Whitecaps soccer games?

The definitive home for the Vancouver Whitecaps is Apple TV. Starting with the 2026 season, the standalone MLS Season Pass was fully integrated into the standard Apple TV subscription. This gives subscribers access to every single regular-season match, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs.





What linear TV channels broadcast Vancouver Whitecaps games?

While Apple TV holds the primary live rights, select Vancouver Whitecaps matches are broadcast on traditional linear TV in Canada via TSN (for English-language coverage) and RDS (for French-language coverage). For matches against U.S. teams that are selected for American national television, you can also find them on FOX or FS1. If a game airs on linear TV, it remains simultaneously available to stream on Apple TV.

Are there local blackouts for Vancouver Whitecaps games in the Vancouver area?

No! One of the biggest points of confusion for sports fans used to traditional broadcasting is regional blackouts. There are absolutely zero local or national blackouts for Vancouver Whitecaps games on Apple TV. You can watch every single match live from anywhere without dealing with out-of-market restrictions.

Can I watch Vancouver Whitecaps games for free?

Yes, there are a couple of ways to watch without a paid subscription:

Apple TV Free Matches: Apple routinely places a select number of MLS matches outside the paywall each week. You can watch these specific games for free on the Apple TV app using a standard Apple ID—no subscription required.

TV Provider Logins: While TSN and RDS are paid networks, if you already subscribe to them via a traditional cable or satellite package, you can log in to the TSN or RDS apps to stream their nationally broadcast Whitecaps matches for free.

Where can I listen to the Vancouver Whitecaps on the radio?

Fans looking for an audio-only experience can tune into the club's official local radio affiliates:

English Broadcast: 730 CKNW (AM 730), featuring play-by-play from Asa Rehman and analysis by Colin Miller.

Punjabi Broadcast:Connect FM 91.5 (and 91.5 HD2), which serves as the club's official Punjabi radio home, broadcasting regular-season home matches live.

If you prefer the video stream but love the local radio call, Apple TV allows users to easily switch the match's audio feed to the local home radio broadcast while watching the live game.

How do I watch the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship?

Because the Canadian Championship (the battle for the Voyageurs Cup) broadcast rights are managed separately from the primary MLS/Apple deal, fans look elsewhere for these domestic knockout matches.

The primary home for the tournament is OneSoccer. You can access OneSoccer as a standalone streaming platform, through select traditional cable providers, or via a Fubo subscription. Additionally, select marquee Canadian Championship matchups are simulcast live on TSN.