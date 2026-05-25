Where to watch Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams





To watch games outside of their original country of broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network, such as ExpressVPN.

How do I use a VPN?

1. Sign up for a reliable one like ExpressVPN, NordVPN or Surfshark and install the app on your device.

2. Connect to a server located in the country where your preferred streaming platform is.

3. Log in and watch. Find the live stream, and hit play.

Things to bear in mind:

1. Skip free VPNs. They lack the speed and unblocking capabilities needed for live sport.

2. If you are using a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private" browser so the streaming site cannot read your old cookies.

3. Bypassing geo-blocks violates some streaming platforms' Terms of Service.

In Uruguay, fans can watch the game live and free-to-air on the national public broadcaster, Canal 5, or stream it via the public digital platform Antel TV. Comprehensive pay-TV coverage across all tournament matches is also available nationwide via DirecTV Sports (DSports) and its streaming app, DGO. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS. As the exclusive tournament rights holder for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, beIN will provide live coverage across its dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels and will stream the action live via the beIN CONNECT app.

What is Uruguay's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for Uruguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay will take place at the iconic Miami Stadium. Because this is La Celeste's highly anticipated tournament opener against a competitive continental opponent, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

Detail Information Opponent Saudi Arabia Date Monday, June 15, 2026 Kick-Off Time 6:00 PM (Local) / 11:00 PM (BST) Stadium Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) City Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What broadcaster is showing the FIFA World Cup football in Uruguay?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Uruguay's World Cup campaign, tune in via DirecTV Sports.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Uruguay National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Uruguay game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.