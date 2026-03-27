Where to watch Tunisia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Tunisia men's national team are widely seen as a dominant force of North African soccer.

With multiple FIFA World Cup appearances and a historic AFCON title to their name in 2004, Tunisia have a team that blends experienced leaders with new and emerging talents of the game.

To watch them on their journey, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch them live online and on TV here in the United States.

Upcoming Tunisia TV schedule

Where to watch Tunisia for free

Many international soccer games are shown live on TV channels that are available on streaming services that offer free trials.

Most international games involving African soccer teams are on ESPN which is available on ESPN, the linear TV channel, and ESPN Select, ESPN's official streaming app. Both of these are available via Fubo, who offer a free five day trial.

Where to watch Tunisia worldwide

Tunisia have soccer fans all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find their games on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Tunisia game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Tunisia Shahid MENA Shahid Central Africa New World Sport International FIFA+

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next upcoming Tunisia soccer game live on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports