Where to watch Sporting Kansas City today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Apple TV Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United Apple TV

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where can I watch Sporting Kansas City soccer games?

The definitive home for Sporting Kansas City is Apple TV. Starting with the 2026 season, the standalone MLS Season Pass was fully integrated into the standard Apple TV subscription. This gives subscribers access to every single regular-season match, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs.









What linear TV channels broadcast Sporting Kansas City games?

While Apple TV holds the primary live rights, a select number of nationally televised Sporting KC matches are broadcast on traditional linear TV via FOX and FS1 (with FOX Deportes airing the Spanish simulcasts). If a game airs on FOX or FS1, it remains simultaneously available to stream on Apple TV.

Additionally, Sporting KC has a local television partnership with KMCI (The Spot, Kansas City 38) to broadcast full match replays completely free over-the-air and on local cable providers the week following each game.

Are there local blackouts for Sporting Kansas City games in the Kansas City area?

No! One of the biggest points of confusion for fans used to traditional sports broadcasting is regional blackouts. There are absolutely zero local or national blackouts for Sporting Kansas City games on Apple TV. You can watch every single match live from anywhere without dealing with out-of-market restrictions.

Can I watch Sporting Kansas City games for free?

Yes, there are a few ways to watch without a paid subscription:

Apple TV Free Matches: Apple routinely places a select number of MLS matches outside the paywall each week. You can watch these specific games for free on the Apple TV app using a standard Apple ID—no subscription required.

Live TV Trials: For games broadcast live on FOX or FS1, live-streaming platforms like Fubo or DirecTV Stream offer free multi-day trials of their services.

Local Replays: Local fans can catch full replays of every single match for free over-the-air on KMCI (Channel 38.1) a few days after the live event.

Where can I listen to Sporting Kansas City on the radio?

Fans looking for an audio-only experience can tune in to Sporting KC's official local radio affiliates:

English Broadcast: Sports Radio 810 WHB (also available on 103.7 FM, as well as 1510 AM / 94.5 FM).

Spanish Broadcast:La Grande 1340 AM .

If you prefer the video stream but love the local radio call, Apple TV allows users to easily switch the match's audio feed to the local home radio broadcast while watching the game.

How do I watch Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup?

Because U.S. Open Cup broadcast rights are managed separately from the primary MLS/Apple deal, fans often look elsewhere for these knockout matches.

CBS Sports serves as the exclusive English-language multimedia home for the tournament. Every match from the Round of 32 through to the Final streams live on Paramount+, with select high-profile matchups simulcast on the CBS Sports Network and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Early opening rounds are typically available to stream for free on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.