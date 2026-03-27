Where to watch Penarol today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1891 as the Central Uruguay Railway Cricket Club, Penarol were renamed in 1914. They are one of America's oldest soccer clubs and have a staggering 39 Uruguayan league titles.

Apart from domestic success, Penarol has also managed to win the Copa Libertadores five times in 1960, 1961, 1966, 1982, and 1987.

In this article, GOAL has assembled akk the necessary information that fans in the USA need about Penarol's upcoming matches and where they will be broadcast.

Upcoming Penarol TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Primera Division de Uruguay soccer

Where to watch Penarol worldwide

Fans in the USA will be able to enjoy Penarol's soccer matches exclusively on Fubo. Other platforms like Fanatiz and Sling TV will also stream the games.

For those who are not USA residents, GOAL has prepared a list of regions and broadcasters for you. Please find them below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Uruguay ESPN, Star+ Canada beIN Sports, Fanatiz, Fubo Mexico ESPN, Star+ Brazil ESPN, Star+ Argentina ESPN, Star+ USA beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol, Fanatiz, Sling TV, Fubo

In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to watch Club Atletico Penarol with Spanish commentary

Penarol's games can be streamed using a Spanish commentary on beIN Sports en Espanol, Fanatiz, or Fubo.