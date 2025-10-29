Watch and live stream NFL Games on FOX

If you’re an NFL fan, having access to FOX is practically non-negotiable — it's where the heart of Sunday football lives. From high-stakes divisional duels to marquee national matchups, FOX is your go-to destination every weekend.

Picture settling in to watch the Dallas Cowboys square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, or rooting for the San Francisco 49ers as they light up the gridiron.

But FOX isn’t just about touchdowns and tailgates. When the final whistle blows, the network keeps the entertainment rolling with a stacked lineup of hits like 9-1-1: Lone Star, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Simpsons — shows that make FOX a must-have on any weekly watchlist.

Wondering how to catch all the action on FOX Sports? You’ve got options. The simplest route is tuning in through your regular cable provider, but for those who've cut the cord, there are plenty of budget-friendly streaming services that bring FOX's live coverage straight to your screen — so you won’t miss a single snap, show, or storyline.

Fans can enjoy all these games on FOX, accessible via traditional broadcast as well as through streaming platforms like DirecTV and Fubo, making it easier than ever to catch the action live.

How to watch NFL Games on FOX without cable

If you're looking to catch FOX without a traditional cable package, you've got plenty of popular options. You can tap into a free trial on DirecTV Stream, or Fubo, or go with a Sling Blue subscription.

How to Watch FOX on DIRECTV STREAM

You can catch FOX and all its major sports coverage with DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment Plan, which delivers serious value for its price. For $84.99 per month, you’ll get access to 90+ channels, unlimited DVR storage, and key FOX favorites like FS1, Fox Business Network, and Fox News Channel.

Unlike Fubo, which doesn't carry SportsNet New York, DirecTV gives you access to all regional channels—though you'll need the Ultimate package at $94.99 per month. This plan bundles an extensive lineup, including NBC, local NBC affiliates, NBCLX, NBCSN, Telemundo, ESPN, FOX and more.

If you want to tailor your viewing, DIRECTV STREAM also offers special Genre Packs — the MySports add-on (20+ channels plus ESPN Unlimited) for $69.99/month, or the MyNews pack (9+ news channels including FOX) for $39.99/month. The cherry on top? Every main plan now comes bundled with the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Unlimited — a major win for sports and entertainment lovers alike.

How to Watch FOX on Fubo (No. 1 pick, Best overall sports streamer)

Another strong option is Fubo's Pro Plan, priced at $84.99 per month, , which brings you a massive lineup of 230+ channels. You’ll get FOX, FS1, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, and several more FOX-branded stations.

Subscribers get access to FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, along with regional FanDuel Sports and NBC Sports networks depending on where you live. The platform’s cloud DVR ranges from 250 to 1,000 hours, and you can stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously, making it ideal for households with multiple viewers or fans who want to catch games on the go.

It's a top-tier choice for staying on top of NFL, MLB, college football, and more year-round action. Fubo even rolled out a new Fubo Sports package — around 28 dedicated sports channels at a more affordable rate — perfect for fans who live and breathe live games.

How to Watch FOX on Sling

If you’re looking for a more flexible, wallet-friendly pick, Sling TV's Blue Plan is another great way to stream FOX without cable. For $50.99/month (or just $25.50 for your first month), you’ll get 47 channels, including FS1, Fox Business Network, and other FOX staples. You can stream on up to three devices at once, which means you can follow the big game, catch the news, and binge your favorite shows all at the same time.

Want more variety? Upgrade to the Orange + Blue Plan, which combines both channel lineups for $65.99/month (or $33 for your first month). Sling frequently updates its promotions, so it’s worth checking their latest deals before signing up.

How can I watch NFL games for free?

If you’ve got a TV antenna and happen to live in an area with strong signal reception, you’re in luck — you can tune into NFL games absolutely free on your local FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS stations. To find out which networks are within range, just head over to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) TV reception maps and check what’s available in your neighborhood.

While most NFL live streams typically require a paid subscription, there are still some free options out there. The NFL app and NFL Channel don’t cost a dime to use and offer a mix of live game-day coverage, highlights, replays, and plenty of other football content to keep fans entertained. Plus, many major streaming platforms throw in free trial periods for first-time users — a perfect way to test the waters before committing to a full plan.

NFL on FOX 2025-26 Upcoming Schedule

During the 2025–26 NFL season, FOX remains the go-to destination for NFC matchups, delivering a full slate of Sunday afternoon regional games and several high-profile clashes throughout the year. Most FOX broadcasts kick off at 1 pm and 4:05/4:25 pm ET, spanning roughly 31 broadcast windows, including 11 doubleheaders where fans get back-to-back action.

While FOX primarily focuses on the NFC, the network also picks up select AFC games — featuring powerhouse teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Indianapolis Colts — to help balance the league's national TV coverage. Regular viewers can expect plenty of star-studded matchups featuring the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers, among others, alongside FOX’s signature programming like “America’s Game of the Week,” Thanksgiving Day classics, and pivotal late-season showdowns.

One marquee clash fans won’t want to miss is Week 14’s Bengals vs. Bills matchup, headlined by elite quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. The game carries major playoff implications and marks a rare AFC showdown for FOX — the kind of scheduling gem that has the network grinning from ear to ear.

Week Date Match Time (ET) 9 Sun, Nov 2 Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers 1 pm 9 Sun, Nov 2 Denver Broncos at Houston Texans 1 pm 9 Sun, Nov 2 Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1 pm 9 Sun, Nov 2 Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 pm 9 Sun, Nov 2 New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 pm 10 Sun, Nov 9 New York Giants at Chicago Bears 1 pm 10 Sun, Nov 9 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1 pm 10 Sun, Nov 9 Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings 1 pm 10 Sun, Nov 9 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 pm 10 Sun, Nov 9 Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders 4:25 pm 11 Sun, Nov 16 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1 pm 11 Sun, Nov 16 Green Bay Packers at New York Giants 1 pm 11 Sun, Nov 16 Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1 pm 11 Sun, Nov 16 Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1 pm 11 Sun, Nov 16 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 pm 11 Sun, Nov 16 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 pm 12 Sun, Nov 23 New York Giants at Detroit Lions 1 pm 12 Sun, Nov 23 Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 1 pm 12 Sun, Nov 23 Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1 pm 12 Sun, Nov 23 Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 4:25 pm 12 Sun, Nov 23 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pm 13 Thurs, Nov 27 Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1 pm 13 Sun, Nov 30 Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 pm 13 Sun, Nov 30 New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins 1 pm 13 Sun, Nov 30 Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1 pm 13 Sun, Nov 30 Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers 1 pm 13 Sun, Nov 30 Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 pm 14 Sun, Dec 7 Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons 1 pm 14 Sun, Dec 7 Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1 pm 14 Sun, Dec 7 Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings 1 pm 14 Sun, Dec 7 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 1 pm 14 Sun, Dec 7 Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 pm 14 Sun, Dec 7 Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills 4:25 pm 15 Sun, Dec 14 Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles 1 pm 15 Sun, Dec 14 Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans 1 pm 15 Sun, Dec 14 Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1 pm 15 Sun, Dec 14 Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears 1 pm 15 Sun, Dec 14 Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 pm 15 Sun, Dec 14 Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 pm 16 Sat, Dec 20 Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 4:30 or 8 pm 16 Sat, Dec 20 Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 4:30 or 8 pm 16 Sun, Dec 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1 pm 16 Sun, Dec 21 Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants 1 pm 16 Sun, Dec 21 Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys 1 pm 16 Sun, Dec 21 Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 pm 16 Sun, Dec 21 Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos 4:05 pm 17 Sun, Dec 28 Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1 pm 17 Sun, Dec 28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins 1 pm 17 Sun, Dec 28 Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills 4:25 pm

FOXNFL announcers, analysts

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen are set to reunite in the booth for a second consecutive season, continuing their strong chemistry as FOX’s lead play-by-play and analyst duo. Veteran sideline reporter Pam Oliver will once again bring her trademark insight and energy from field level.

Meanwhile, Allison Williams makes the jump from FOX’s college football coverage to the NFL stage, teaming up with play-by-play voice Kevin Kugler and analyst Daryl “Moose” Johnston for a fresh broadcast crew.

FOX's longest-serving NFL play-by-play commentator Kenny Albert will be back on the call alongside former Pro Bowl linebacker Jonathan Vilma, with Megan Olivi handling sideline duties.

Longtime network staple Chris Myers will join forces with three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth and reporter Jen Hale, while another booth features Adam Amin, ex-NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, and sideline reporter Kristina Pink — rounding out FOX’s deep and experienced NFL broadcast roster for the season.

