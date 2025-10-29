The NFL's Monday Night Football continues to live under the ESPN banner, a partnership that's been running strong since 1987. The network still broadcasts MNF every week like clockwork, but the coverage doesn't stop when the final whistle blows. Fans also get year-round NFL breakdowns, highlight shows, insider reports, and plenty of studio debate to keep the conversation going long after Monday night wraps.

At this point, ESPN is basically woven into the fabric of sports culture. From the iconic SportsCenter eras and all-time classic catchphrases, to the fiery monologues of Stephen A. Smith, to the award-winning 30 for 30 documentaries, the network has shaped how several generations consume sports. Whether you're tuning in for college football Saturdays, NBA late-night action, or analysis from every angle, ESPN has been the go-to destination for decades.

Even now — with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon diving headfirst into live sports — ESPN remains a vital piece of the sports-viewing world. If you’re not plugged into ESPN in some form, you’re probably missing out on major games, breaking news, and the daily pulse of the sports universe.

Fans can enjoy all these games on ESPN, accessible via traditional broadcast as well as through streaming platforms like DirecTV and Fubo, making it easier than ever to catch the action live.

How to watch NFL Games on ESPN without cable

If you're looking to catch ESPN without a traditional cable package, you've got plenty of popular options. You can tap into a free trial on DirecTV Stream, or Fubo, or go with a Sling Blue subscription.

ESPN is shaking up its streaming game with a fresh one-two punch: ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select. Think of ESPN Select as a revamped, rebranded version of ESPN+ — solid for on-demand content, but without any of the live ESPN channels fans crave. The real heavy hitter here is ESPN Unlimited, which delivers the full package — every ESPN network, plus everything available on ESPN Select.

You can catch FOX and all its major sports coverage with DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment Plan, which delivers serious value for its price. For $84.99 per month, you’ll get access to 90+ channels, unlimited DVR storage, and key FOX favorites like FS1, Fox Business Network, and Fox News Channel.

Unlike Fubo, which doesn't carry SportsNet New York, DirecTV gives you access to all regional channels—though you'll need the Ultimate package at $94.99 per month. This plan bundles an extensive lineup, including NBC, local NBC affiliates, NBCLX, NBCSN, Telemundo, ESPN, FOX and more.

If you want to tailor your viewing, DIRECTV STREAM also offers special Genre Packs — the MySports add-on (20+ channels plus ESPN Unlimited) for $69.99/month, or the MyNews pack (9+ news channels including FOX) for $39.99/month. The cherry on top? Every main plan now comes bundled with the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Unlimited — a major win for sports and entertainment lovers alike.

Meanwhile, Fubo continues to be a haven for sports junkies, featuring ESPN in its stacked lineup. Its Pro plan, which boasts over 200 channels, will run you $84.99 per month — or $64.99 for your first month if you jump on early.

Subscribers get access to FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, along with regional FanDuel Sports and NBC Sports networks depending on where you live. The platform’s cloud DVR ranges from 250 to 1,000 hours, and you can stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously, making it ideal for households with multiple viewers or fans who want to catch games on the go.

And if you’re looking to keep costs under control without missing the action, Sling TV's Orange plan is a sneaky-good play. It offers multiple ESPN channels at just $45.99 per month, or you can go big and pair it with the Blue plan for $60.99 monthly, unlocking an even deeper roster of channels.

How can I watch NFL games for free?

If you’ve got a TV antenna and happen to live in an area with strong signal reception, you’re in luck — you can tune into NFL games absolutely free on your local FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS stations. To find out which networks are within range, just head over to the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) TV reception maps and check what’s available in your neighborhood.

While most NFL live streams typically require a paid subscription, there are still some free options out there. The NFL app and NFL Channel don’t cost a dime to use and offer a mix of live game-day coverage, highlights, replays, and plenty of other football content to keep fans entertained. Plus, many major streaming platforms throw in free trial periods for first-time users — a perfect way to test the waters before committing to a full plan.

NFL on ESPN/ABC 2025-26 Upcoming Schedule

ESPN is set to roll out 23 Monday Night Football broadcasts throughout the 2025 NFL campaign, with several matchups also simulcast or airing exclusively on ABC. Among the standout showdowns are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading to face the Detroit Lions in Week 7, and a marquee Week 10 meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

In the primary booth, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman continue to steer the coverage as the lead commentary duo. Meanwhile, the ever-popular alternate viewing option returns as well — Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The Manning brothers will deliver 12 ManningCast broadcasts this season, complete with their signature blend of football insight and big-name guest appearances.

Week Date Match Time 9 Mon, Nov 3 Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (ESPN) 8:15 pm 10 Mon, Nov 10 Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (ABC) 8:15 pm 11 Mon, Nov 17 Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (ESPN) 8:15 pm 12 Mon, Nov 24 Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers (ESPN) 8:15 pm 13 Mon, Dec 1 New York Giants at New England Patriots (ESPN) 8:15 pm 14 Mon, Dec 8 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers (ESPN) 8:15 pm 15 Mon, Dec 15 Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN) 7:30 pm 17 Mon, Dec 22 San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts (ESPN) 8:15 pm 18 Mon, Dec 29 Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (ESPN) 8:15 pm

ESPN NFL announcers, analysts

Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Katie George (sideline), Peter Schrager (sideline)

Peyton Manning (analyst), Eli Manning (analyst)

John Perry (rules analyst)

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are gearing up for their fourth season together at ESPN, and an incredible 24th year as one of football’s most recognizable broadcast duos. The pair will once again headline Monday Night Football, joined on the sidelines by Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge, who will provide coverage and insights throughout all 20 telecasts this season.

Meanwhile, ESPN's secondary crew, featuring Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Katie George, and Peter Schrager — will handle five regular-season matchups. That includes four weeks with Monday Night Football doubleheaders and one special broadcast during Week 18's Saturday slate.

Fans of the ManningCast can rejoice too, as Peyton and Eli Manning are returning for their fifth straight season of the alternate broadcast. The legendary quarterback brothers will be back on air for 12 games, kicking off in Week 1, with the rest of their schedule to be revealed in the coming weeks.

ESPN's streaming service pricing, plans and subscriptions

For sports enthusiasts who want to watch all their favorite sports teams on ESPN, this update means unprecedented flexibility. No more missing games because you're traveling or dealing with regional blackouts that plague cable. The ESPN streaming service promises accessibility as we witness the evolution of sports content, where your viewing experience is no longer dictated by your zip code or cable provider's rules.

ESPN's slightly rebranded direct-to-consumer streaming model launched on August 21, 2025. The sports giant is now offering two distinct plans designed to cater to different viewing habits and budgets. These consist of ESPN Select (formerly what ESPN+ was in its entirety), which becomes the more affordable of the two plans. ESPN Unlimited, the newest premium plan, offers subscribers more live content and an increased selection of channels for a higher monthly price.

Below are the two tiers of subscriptions you can pick from, detailing what each does and does not offer to customers. As you can see, the pricing reflects ESPN's strategy to capture both cord-cutters seeking comprehensive sports coverage and budget-conscious fans wanting premium digital content without traditional TV channels.

As far as subscription TV bundles go, ESPN's remains simple, offering streaming deals monthly and annually, with two bundling options.

Plan Monthly cost Annual cost Live events Linear Networks ESPN on ABC ESPN Select $11.99 $119.99 32,000 ESPN+ only ✘ ESPN Unlimited $29.99 $299.99 47,000 All ESPN channels ✓

