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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Chris Dickens

LaLiga soccer: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Celta Vigo
Deportivo de A Coruna
Elche
Espanyol
Getafe
Levante
Malaga
Osasuna
Racing Santander
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal

Here is how you can catch LaLiga soccer without paying a dime.

You can watch many LaLiga soccer matches for free in the USA, and have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most LaLiga fixtures that take place across a Friday to Monday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 (English language) / ESPN Deportes (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 (English language) / ESPN Deportes (Spanish language)

Watch LaLiga for FREE on FuboStart free trial

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because blockbuster matches are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

  • For English commentary: Tune into your local ABC station.

ABC Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (WABC-TV)

Los Angeles Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (KABC-TV)

Chicago Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (WLS-TV)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

  • ABC: Channel 8 (WFAA)

Philadelphia Area

  • ABC: Channel 6 (WPVI-TV)

Houston Area

  • ABC: Channel 13 (KTRK-TV)

Atlanta Area

  • ABC: Channel 2 (WSB-TV)

Washington, D.C. Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (WJLA-TV)

Boston Area

  • ABC: Channel 5 (WCVB-TV)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (KGO-TV)
Watch LaLiga for FREE on FuboStart free trial

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming LaLiga games on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MOREThe best streaming VPNs for watching sports

Stream LaLiga anywhere with NordVPNSign up now

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