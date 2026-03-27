Where to watch Juventus today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Based in Turin and formed in 1897, Juventus have been a dominant force in both Italian and European soccer.

Over the decades, Juventus has been home to some true icons of the game including, among many others, the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For fans the world over, Juventus represent everything there is to love about Italian soccer. If you want to follow Juve on their journey, GOAL tells you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Juventus TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Italian Serie A soccer

Where to watch Juventus for free

Juventus and other Serie A soccer games are shown exclusively live on Paramount+ here in the United States.

Paramount+ offer new customers a free seven day trial of their service. Paramount is also the home of the UEFA Champions and Europa League, so you can also watch Juventus in European action all on one platform.

Where to watch Juventus worldwide

Broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you are able to find live Juventus soccer games.

For a specific upcoming game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Italy DAZN | Sky Sport UK / Ireland DAZN Canada DAZN MENA Starzplay Australia beIN Sports Connect

If you are currently outside of the country and you would like to watch the next Juventus soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports