As the national state broadcaster, IRIB holds the main domestic rights. Matches will be broadcast live and completely free-to-air on IRIB TV3, which serves as the network's dedicated channel for major global sporting events. You can also stream these matches via IRIB's digital platforms locally.
beIN SPORTS
Pay-TV
For those wanting premium coverage, beIN Sports holds the rights for the broader MENA region, broadcasting the full 104-match slate via their dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels. This offers comprehensive coverage and is accessible through their beIN CONNECT app and TOD streaming services.
Persiana Sports
Satellite
For viewers with access to satellite television, Persiana Sports will also be showing tournament matches.
Frequently asked questions
Iran has been drawn into Group G, where they will face off against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.
Iran will kick off their tournament against New Zealand on 16 June at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Team Melli has selected the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, as their official Team Base Camp, utilising the elite training facilities to prepare for their group stage matches on the West Coast.
Mehdi Taremi continues to be the focal point of the Iranian attack, bringing his elite scoring pedigree from Porto and Inter Milan to lead the frontline. He is supported by the prolific Sardar Azmoun, whose clinical finishing remains vital for the team’s offensive output. In the defensive half, Majid Hosseini provides essential stability and veteran leadership, while the midfield relies on the creativity of players like Mohammad Mohebi to drive the team forward as they navigate a difficult Group G.
Iran’s opening match against New Zealand kicks off in the early morning hours, while their high-profile encounter with Belgium is scheduled for a late night start. Their final group stage match against Egypt will then be broadcast during the pre-dawn hours of the following morning.
The tournament will be broadcast live across the country on IRIB TV3, which remains the primary destination for international football coverage in Iran.
Including the 2026 tournament, Iran has qualified for the FIFA World Cup a total of 7 times, having previously appeared in 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022.
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