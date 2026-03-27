Where to watch Gabon today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Gabon men's national soccer team are on the rise in both Africa and the wider international scene.

Notable names in their rise include Daniel Cousin, Bruno Ecuele Manga and Didier Ovono. None are more famous, however, than Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - the lightning who has made a name for himself as one of the best, most clinical strikers in European soccer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Gabon soccer game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Gabon TV schedule

Where to watch Gabon for free

International soccer games involving Gabon and other African nations are shown in the USA on ESPN and their official streaming platform ESPN Select.

ESPN and content on ESPN Select are available on streaming platform Fubo, who offer new customers free five day trials of their service.

Where to watch Gabon worldwide

With Gabon soccer supporters all over the world, the table below is where you will generally find their next game live where you are.

For a specific upcoming Gabon soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Gabon Gabon 1ere Central Africa New World Sport MENA Shahid International FIFA+

If you are outside of the USA and you want to watch the latest Gabon soccer game on your favored streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Gabon kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Gabon kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.