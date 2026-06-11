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James Freemantle

Where to watch France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
France

Find out where to watch the game where you are. Scroll down for worldwide broadcasts!

When and where?

crest
World Cup - Grp. I
New York/New Jersey Stadium

Group I Table

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How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

VPN GuideGemini
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Who are France's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I opponents?

Date (CEST)

Opponent

Venue

Kick-off Time (CEST)

Jun 16

🇸🇳 Senegal

New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ, USA)

21:00 CEST

Jun 22

🇮🇶 Iraq

Philadelphia Stadium (Philadelphia, PA, USA)

23:00 CEST

Jun 26

🇳🇴 Norway

Boston Stadium (Foxborough, MA, USA)

21:00 CEST

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in France?

In France, the broadcasting landscape for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has undergone a historic shift. For the first time in over 48 years, traditional broadcaster TF1 will not air any matches. Instead, the tournament rights are split between a new free-to-air home and a comprehensive premium subscription network.

Free-to-Air Television (En Clair & Gratuit)

M6: In a major television shake-up, the M6 Group won the exclusive free-to-air rights for the tournament. M6 will broadcast 54 matches live and free on terrestrial television.

M6+ Platform: For cord-cutters or mobile viewers, all 54 matches in the M6 television package can be streamed live and entirely for free via their digital application, M6+.

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Premium Subscription Television (Sur Abonnement)

beIN SPORTS: The undisputed home for football purists, beIN SPORTS will broadcast all 104 matches of the tournament live. While 54 matches will be shared simultaneously with M6, beIN SPORTS holds complete exclusivity for the remaining 50 matches.

beIN SPORTS CONNECT: Subscribers can access complete multi-screen coverage, full match replays, and alternative camera feeds using the network's streaming application.

How to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Fubo

For passionate supporters of Les Bleus and local cord-cutters looking to witness every breathtaking sprint from Kylian Mbappé and watch France's tactical quest on North American soil, Fubo stands out as a premier live-sports alternative to traditional cable networks, ensuring you don't miss a single minute of Didier Deschamps' stacked lineup.

  • Local Channel Availability: Fubo provides live feeds to official tournament broadcasters. Depending on your country of registration, this includes networks such as FOX and FS1 for English-language coverage, or Telemundo and Universo for Spanish commentary, giving you full access to elite international analysis.
  • Pristine Quality: For select marquee matchups, Fubo packages offer live broadcasting in 4K HDR, allowing you to experience every detail of the high-octane action at MetLife Stadium in stunning clarity.
  • Cloud DVR Storage: If the afternoon kickoff time clashes with your work schedule, Fubo's built-in Cloud DVR allows you to record the entire match live to watch later completely on-demand.
  • Multi-Screen Viewing: Fubo allows users to stream on multiple devices at once. You can keep France's high-stakes game on the big screen while tracking concurrent Group I action or live stats on a phone or tablet.
  • Free Trial: New users can take advantage of Fubo's free trial offer, a perfect option to test the platform's reliability right as the group stage gets underway.

💡 Traveler's Tip: Fubo services are geo-restricted to their respective broadcasting regions. If you are traveling outside your home country during the World Cup, a premium VPN connected to a server back home will be required to unlock your regular live channels.


France's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Four years after their unforgettable run to the final in Qatar where they took champions Argentina to the absolute brink in a legendary penalty shootout, France are back on football's biggest stage with redemption on their minds. Les Bleus are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of mainstays like captain Kylian Mbappé with a dynamic, highly explosive new generation. For the passionate French fanbase, this journey to the World Cup is more than just a routine appearance; it is the culmination of a masterfully managed transitional period aimed at reclaiming their status as global football's premier heavyweights.

Michael Olise France 2026Getty Images

Their journey to North America was defined by an impressive and largely dominant qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in comfortable fashion, the French finished their European preliminary group with five victories, one draw, and zero defeats. The undisputed driving force behind this run was Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé, whose blistering form yielded a crucial five goals during qualification, making him the top scorer for his nation in the preliminaries. Under the guidance of manager Didier Deschamps, who took the reins all the way back in 2012, France navigated the qualifiers with a familiar sense of purpose and tactical resilience.

Tactically, Deschamps, who brings immense World Cup pedigree from his historic tournament triumphs as both a player and a coach, has implemented a system heavily reliant on pragmatism and devastating transition sequences. Recognizing the sheer technical proficiency of players like Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise, Deschamps prefers a setup that breeds defensive stability and ruthlessly punishes opposing defensive errors. While his approach has been highly effective in securing trophies, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his transition-focused system translates into creative final-third problem solving, avoiding the trap of becoming too passive or over-reliant on individual brilliance when attempting to break down the resilient, world-class defenses they are guaranteed to face in Group I.

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

🌍 Country / Region

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

ITV 1 UK | ITVX | STV Scotland | STV Player

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

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Frequently asked questions

France will contest Group I alongside Senegal, Iraq and Norway. 

France opens its campaign against Senegal on June 16th. It's a rematch of that iconic meeting in 2002, where Senegal shocked the world by beating the then-defending champions in the tournament's opening clash. 

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the French National Team has officially chosen Salt Lake City, Utah, as their Team Base Camp.

The French National Team is a veritable galaxy of stars, with skipper Kylian Mbappe undoubtedly the jewel in their crown. The Real Madrid attacker's pace and finishing ability are enough to give the planet's finest defenders nightmares. Nobody has forgotten his hat-trick in the epic 2022 final. 

Joining Mbappe in attack are PSG's Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, stars of this season's Champions League semi-final. 

Arsenal defender William Saliba's coolness and deceptive pace make him the cornerstone of their back four. 

M6 holds primary free-to-air exclusivity, broadcasting 54 matches live. This includes all of France's matches, the semifinals, and the final.

beIN Sports is the only broadcaster in France showing all 104 matches live. They secured the pay-TV rights for the entire tournament.

Including the 2026 tournament, France has qualified for the FIFA World Cup 17 times.

Les Bleus are among the most successful nations in the competition's history, having won the trophy twice and reaching the final in two of the last three editions (2018 and 2022).

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