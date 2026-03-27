FCSB, commonly known as Steaua Bucharest, is a prominent Romanian professional soccer club based in the capital city of Bucharest. The club has a rich history, having spent its entire existence in Liga I, the top tier of Romanian soccer.

Steaua Bucharest is particularly notable for its significant achievements in European soccer, winning the coveted European Cup in 1986. They remain a historic name in European soccer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Steaua Bucharest’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming FCSB TV schedule

Where to watch Steaua Bucharest for free

Here in the United States, UEFA Europa League soccer games are broadcast live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offer new customers a seven-day trial of their service which means you can watch Steaua Bucharest’s next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Steaua Bucharest with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Steaua Bucharest's Europa League soccer games is available on DAZN here in the United States.

Where to watch Steaua Bucharest worldwide

Broadcasters where you can generally find Steaua Bucharest matches are listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Steaua Bucharest game, please check your local listings.

Country Broadcaster Romania Digi Sport

If you are abroad, you can bypass geo-restricted content and watch the next Steaua Bucharest soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports