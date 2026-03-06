Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Millwall v Wrexham AFC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch and live stream English Championship soccer March 2026

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every Championship game broadcast live throughout the season

The English Championship is one of the most popular leagues in the world. Its popularity surged in the US thanks to teams like Wrexham with well-renowned owners.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the next English Championship game.

Read More: Where to watch Wrexham today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Championship fixtures on TV schedule

Preston vs Oxford
Paramount+
Hull vs Millwall
Paramount+
Blackburn vs Portsmouth
Paramount+
Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday
Paramount+
Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough
Paramount+
Wrexham vs Hull
Paramount+
Millwall vs Derby
Paramount+
Stoke vs Ipswich
Paramount+
Middlesbrough vs Charlton
Paramount+
Coventry vs Preston
Paramount+
Wrexham vs Swansea
Paramount+
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City
Paramount+
Coventry vs Southampton
Paramount+
Stoke vs Watford
Paramount+
Leicester vs Queens Park Rangers
Paramount+

English Championship Subscription Plans

CBS Sports Network (Multiple Providers)Find Out More
Paramount+ Essential$8.99/mo
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME$13.99/mo
Fubo Pro (and above)from $73.99/mo
DirecTV Choice (and above)from $108.99/mo

The EFL Championship is widely regarded as one of the most unpredictable and physically demanding leagues in global football. For fans in the United States, the 2025–26 season has been particularly captivating due to the "Wrexham Effect," as the Welsh club (owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) battles to secure a historic promotion to the top flight. CBS Sports has responded to this surge in interest by offering a comprehensive digital experience via Paramount+, ensuring that every match featuring the league's top-tier teams and fallen giants is available live. This "all-access" model, combined with high-quality English commentary and tactical pre-match shows on the Golazo Network, makes the Championship a cornerstone of the American soccer morning routine.

Where to watch the English Championship for free

CBS Sports Network acquired the exclusive English-language rights to the entire EFL ecosystem recently. This makes their streaming service, Paramount+, the go-to destination for each and every Championship game this season. Paramount+ offers a free trial to its new users, allowing them to pick and watch their favourite team's next game for free. 

Select games air on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network, which makes it a feasible option for the fans to watch the English Championship for free.

Stream the English Championship for free on Paramount+Start free trial

Where to watch the English Championship around the world

Paramount+ is the exclusive home of the English Championship in the US. For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for EFL Championship games.

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaDAZN
CaribbeanESPN/Disney+
LATAMESPN/Disney+
GermanySky DE
UKSky Sports
NetherlandsViaplay
Indian sub-continentFancode
MENABeIN Sports
OceaniaBeIN Sports

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Championship game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy the English Championship tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of English Championship tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

English Championship tickets from €56Book tickets

Where to buy the English Championship kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official English Championship kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop English Championship jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Leicester City, with eight second tier league titles to their name, are the most successful Championship side in history. Their most recent triumph came at the end of the 2023-24 camapign, while their first-ever title came in the 1924-25 season.

The Championship is the second division of the English football system and is currently contested by 24 teams. The second tier began with 12 teams in 1892, before expanding to 16 in 1894, 20 in 1905, and 24 in 1988.

With 526 appearances while representing six different clubs, Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah is Championship's record holder for most appearances.

English striker Billy Sharp is the leading goalscorer of all-time in the Championship, finding the back of the net 130 times in 410 appearances. Sharp played for Hull City, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers, Reading, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton.

English-born Grenadian winger Reuben Noble-Lazarus is the youngest player ever to feature in a Championship game. Noble-Lazarus was just 15 years and 45 days old when he made his debut for Barnsley away at Ipswich Town in 2008.

Jamie Vardy, Gareth Bale, James Maddison, John Stones, and Darren Bent are some of the most iconic players to have played in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa, Rafa Benitez and Neil Warnock are among the Championship's most famous managers.

The Stadium of Light, which is Sunderland's stadium, is the biggest Championship stadium with a capacity of almost 49,000.

Belgian footballer Mike Tresor is the most expensive player in Championship history. Burnley bought him from Genk for £16 million in 2024.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting