Where to watch and live stream English Championship soccer March 2026

The English Championship is one of the most popular leagues in the world. Its popularity surged in the US thanks to teams like Wrexham with well-renowned owners.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the next English Championship game.

Upcoming Championship fixtures on TV schedule

English Championship Subscription Plans

The EFL Championship is widely regarded as one of the most unpredictable and physically demanding leagues in global football. For fans in the United States, the 2025–26 season has been particularly captivating due to the "Wrexham Effect," as the Welsh club (owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) battles to secure a historic promotion to the top flight. CBS Sports has responded to this surge in interest by offering a comprehensive digital experience via Paramount+, ensuring that every match featuring the league's top-tier teams and fallen giants is available live. This "all-access" model, combined with high-quality English commentary and tactical pre-match shows on the Golazo Network, makes the Championship a cornerstone of the American soccer morning routine.

Where to watch the English Championship for free

CBS Sports Network acquired the exclusive English-language rights to the entire EFL ecosystem recently. This makes their streaming service, Paramount+, the go-to destination for each and every Championship game this season. Paramount+ offers a free trial to its new users, allowing them to pick and watch their favourite team's next game for free.

Select games air on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network, which makes it a feasible option for the fans to watch the English Championship for free.

Where to watch the English Championship around the world

Paramount+ is the exclusive home of the English Championship in the US. For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for EFL Championship games.

Country Broadcaster Canada DAZN Caribbean ESPN/Disney+ LATAM ESPN/Disney+ Germany Sky DE UK Sky Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Fancode MENA BeIN Sports Oceania BeIN Sports

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Championship game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

Where to buy the English Championship tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of English Championship tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy the English Championship kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official English Championship kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.