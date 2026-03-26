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Sattyik Sarkar

Where to watch Ecuador today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Ecuador
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
World Cup
Friendlies
Copa America

Everything you need to know about how to watch Ecuador in the friendlies and all major competitions

Ecuador have a rich soccer heritage and have established themselves as a dominant force in Latin America. 

Their best achievement at the grand stage was reaching the last 16 in 2006, and this time, with a stronger contingent boasting some world-class talent they will be looking to record a better finish than what they did 20 years back. 

Here, GOAL brings to you the latest information on how you can stream Ecuador's soccer games in the USA and worldwide.

Live broadcast of Ecuador matches

Where to watch Ecuador soccer games for free

Fans in the USA will be able to stream Ecuador's international fixtures on Fubo. Other platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, Max, and Peacock will also be broadcasting the games. Channels such as TNT Sports, truTV, Fanatiz, and Universo will bring you the live and exclusive action.

Watch Ecuador soccer games on Fubo
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Where to watch Ecuador soccer games worldwide

If you are not based in Ecuador, you don't need to worry about how to watch your favourite team in action. Below, GOAL has compiled a list of broadcasters and regions for your usage.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
EcuadorGolTV Ecuador, DirecTV Sports Ecuador
CanadaFanatiz Canada
ArgentinaTyC Sports, DirecTV Sports Argentina
BrazilSporTV, ESPN Brasil
UKPremier Sports 1, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports Player
USAFanatiz USA, TNT, truTV, Universo

Where to watch Ecuador soccer games in Spanish

If you are in the USA and want to enjoy Spanish commentary for Ecuador's international fixtures, you can use Universo, Univision, TDN, FOX Deportes, and Fanatiz USA. Moreover, if you face any geographical restriction, ExpressVPN can be your way out, as it is the best VPN service in 2025.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

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