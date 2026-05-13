Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Curacao 2026 World Cup TV Guide





In the FIFA World Cup 2026, Curacao has been drawn into a challenging group where they will face off against Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast.

Their campaign kicks off with a historic match against Germany on June 14 at NRG Stadium, followed by a trip to Missouri to play Ecuador on June 20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, before moving to Philadelphia to finish the group stage against Ivory Coast on June 25 at Lincoln Financial Field.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

If you are looking for a high-definition, reliable way to stream the matches without an immediate commitment, Fubo is a great tactical play. Fubo provides seamless access to FOX andFS1, who will be broadcasting all 104 matches in stunning 4K resolution, ensuring you don't miss a single moment of Curacao’s historic debut on the global stage.

The most effective way to watch for free is to take advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial. This window is perfect for catching Curacao’s opening matches against the likes of Germany and Ecuador without spending a dime. Beyond the live broadcast, the service offers a robust Cloud DVR feature, allowing you to record the games and watch them later if the kickoff time doesn't align with your schedule.

To maximize this offer, it is best to sign up on the morning of Curacao’s first match; this strategic timing ensures you cover as much of the group stage action as possible within the free period.





How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

In the United States, Telemundo holds the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast rights, and they are pulling out all the stops for this home-soil tournament.

If you want the most flexible and immersive experience, Peacock is the official streaming home for every single goal. For the 2026 tournament, Peacock is streaming all 104 matches live in Spanish.





What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Curacao?

In Curacao, fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 through two primary broadcasters: TeleCuracao and DirecTV.

As the national public broadcaster, TeleCuracao provides essential free-to-air coverage for the island. Historically, they prioritize the most significant matches, and with Curacao making its tournament debut, the station is expected to be the primary home for every minute of the national team's group stage campaign against Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast.

For comprehensive access to every one of the 104 matches, DirecTV (via DSports) is the primary pay-TV rights holder for the region. Their coverage includes dedicated 24/7 World Cup channels, multi-angle viewing options, and extensive pre-match analysis.





To watch TeleCuracao or DirecTV Latin America from abroad, you can use a premium VPN to connect to a server in Curacao or a supported Caribbean/South American location. Once your IP address is virtually relocated, you can bypass geo-blocks to access official streaming players or apps as if you were watching from the heart of Willemstad.